Vermont H.S. Volleyball 2020 Girls/Boys All-Star Selections

Lyndon senior Sadie Bora (3) was named a 2020 All-Capital first-team field hockey selection. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2020 VERMONT VOLLEYBALL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS

The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association’s 2020 Vermont High School All-Stars. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all games were held outdoors.

Girls 2020 VYVA All-Stars

Returning All-Stars

Amanda Lyon (H) Essex

Ava Brownsword, (M) MMU

Delaney Gross (H) MVCS/Hartford

Elana Philbrick (M) MMU

Hayley Goodwin (H) MVCS

Jazmin Munson (M) Essex

Jessie Rose (H) Essex

Kaleigh Plumeau (L) SBHS

Kayla Boutin (D) Essex

Kristen Precourt (S) SBHS

Marina Prikis (M) SBHS

Molly Ardren (S) Essex

Nyah Jenks (S) MVCS

Sydney Goodwin (L) MVCS

Syrah Wright (L) MMU

Taylor Detch (H) Essex

New All-Stars

Anna Loiselle(H) MVCS

Candace Hosmer (S) VCS

Catherine Krahl (M) VCS

Deena Jacunski (M) Rice

Emily Swenson (S) MHS

Francika Gurung (L) BHS

Gabriella Tsakiris(L) MVCS

Hannah Branon (S) BFA

Isa Masi (M) BHS

Lauren Canniff (S) MMU

Lindsay Taylor (D) SBHS

Lynn Russell (S) HUHS

Maria Moroni (H) MMU

Nellie Lamb (M) MHS

Shelby Companion (H) CVU

Sophia Richland (M) SBHS

Sydney Preseau (M) BFA

Teras Wood (H) HUHS

Vivienne Babbott (H) CVU

Positions; (H) hitter, (S) setter, (M) middle, (L/D) libero/defensive specialist

——

Boys 2020 VYVA All-Stars

Returning All-Stars

Aaron Murakami (H) SBHS

Andrew Goodrich (H) Essex

Andrew Kim (L) SBHS

Carter Chaney (S) Essex

James Sanborn (H) Lyndon

John Smith (H) Essex

Josh Syverson (M) MMU

Luke Walters (S/H) MMU

Nate Smullen (MH) BFA

Nathaniel Robtoy (S) EFHS

Zach Schmalz (M) Essex

New All-Stars

Aidan Devine (H) SBHS

Alex Spitznagle (H) CVU

Austin Mital Skiff (S) VCS

Benjamin Krauss (H) Essex

Chris Lewis (H) Essex

Cormac Abbey (L) MMU

Dakota Bronlow (H) BHS

Devyn Gleason (H) EFHS

Dylan White (S) BFA

Eh Law La Soe (S) BHS

Erik Schneider (S/H) CVU

Evan Sanborn (MH) Lyndon

Isaac Davies (M) CVU

Jackson Harris (S) Rice

Jonas Keim (S/H) CVU

Magnus Ames (H) VCS

Max McClure (OH) Lyndon

Owen Kinney (M) SBHS

Owen McKinstry (H) EFHS

Rory Stein (H) BHS

Summit Sularz (L) Rice

Zev Lerner (M) MMU

Positions; (H) hitter, (S) setter, (M) middle, (L/D) libero/defensive specialist

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.