Vermont H.S. Volleyball 2020 Girls/Boys All-Star Selections

2020 VERMONT VOLLEYBALL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS
The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association’s 2020 Vermont High School All-Stars. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all games were held outdoors.
Girls 2020 VYVA All-Stars
Returning All-Stars
Amanda Lyon (H) Essex
Ava Brownsword, (M) MMU
Delaney Gross (H) MVCS/Hartford
Elana Philbrick (M) MMU
Hayley Goodwin (H) MVCS
Jazmin Munson (M) Essex
Jessie Rose (H) Essex
Kaleigh Plumeau (L) SBHS
Kayla Boutin (D) Essex
Kristen Precourt (S) SBHS
Marina Prikis (M) SBHS
Molly Ardren (S) Essex
Nyah Jenks (S) MVCS
Sydney Goodwin (L) MVCS
Syrah Wright (L) MMU
Taylor Detch (H) Essex
New All-Stars
Anna Loiselle(H) MVCS
Candace Hosmer (S) VCS
Catherine Krahl (M) VCS
Deena Jacunski (M) Rice
Emily Swenson (S) MHS
Francika Gurung (L) BHS
Gabriella Tsakiris(L) MVCS
Hannah Branon (S) BFA
Isa Masi (M) BHS
Lauren Canniff (S) MMU
Lindsay Taylor (D) SBHS
Lynn Russell (S) HUHS
Maria Moroni (H) MMU
Nellie Lamb (M) MHS
Shelby Companion (H) CVU
Sophia Richland (M) SBHS
Sydney Preseau (M) BFA
Teras Wood (H) HUHS
Vivienne Babbott (H) CVU
Positions; (H) hitter, (S) setter, (M) middle, (L/D) libero/defensive specialist
Boys 2020 VYVA All-Stars
Returning All-Stars
Aaron Murakami (H) SBHS
Andrew Goodrich (H) Essex
Andrew Kim (L) SBHS
Carter Chaney (S) Essex
James Sanborn (H) Lyndon
John Smith (H) Essex
Josh Syverson (M) MMU
Luke Walters (S/H) MMU
Nate Smullen (MH) BFA
Nathaniel Robtoy (S) EFHS
Zach Schmalz (M) Essex
New All-Stars
Aidan Devine (H) SBHS
Alex Spitznagle (H) CVU
Austin Mital Skiff (S) VCS
Benjamin Krauss (H) Essex
Chris Lewis (H) Essex
Cormac Abbey (L) MMU
Dakota Bronlow (H) BHS
Devyn Gleason (H) EFHS
Dylan White (S) BFA
Eh Law La Soe (S) BHS
Erik Schneider (S/H) CVU
Evan Sanborn (MH) Lyndon
Isaac Davies (M) CVU
Jackson Harris (S) Rice
Jonas Keim (S/H) CVU
Magnus Ames (H) VCS
Max McClure (OH) Lyndon
Owen Kinney (M) SBHS
Owen McKinstry (H) EFHS
Rory Stein (H) BHS
Summit Sularz (L) Rice
Zev Lerner (M) MMU
Positions; (H) hitter, (S) setter, (M) middle, (L/D) libero/defensive specialist
