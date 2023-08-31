The Vermont high school soccer season opens on Friday with three area girls squads taking the field.
St. Johnsbury and Lake Region will kick off their seasons with home openers while North Country will be at Milton. On Saturday, three of the boys teams get their turn, with Lyndon, North Country and Hazen all hosting season openers.
The Lyndon, Danville and Blue Mountain girls and the St. Johnsbury, Lake Region and Blue Mountain boys will have to wait until early next week to take the field for the first time. The Hazen girls and Danville boys won’t begin until the end of next week.
VT BOYS H.S. SOCCER
The Caledonian-Record’s coverage of Division I teams will double this fall, as the North Country boys return after a brief, one-year stint in D-II. The Falcons, who lost in the quarterfinals last season, will rejoin St. Johnsbury amongst a loaded field in the state’s top division. SJA finished .500 last season and graduated a handful of strong senior standouts — including CR Player of the Year Gerardo Fernandez and his 15 goals — but brought back many important pieces as well as a few key additions.
Coming off a one-win season, the Lyndon Vikings graduated just two seniors and brought in 16 new faces to help the D-II program. D-II Lake Region, D-III Hazen and D-IV Blue Mountain and Danville each posted sub-.500 records last season while exiting in the first round. Danville will perhaps have the freshest local squad, after needing to replace 10 players from a year ago.
VT GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Despite losing eight seniors, the St. Johnsbury girls bring back a good chunk of their starting lineup following last year’s first-round playoff loss and will again tangle within the stacked Metro Division.
Lyndon will look to return to the Division II playoff field and has many new additions to help with that. After an earlier-than-desired playoff exit last fall, the North Country Falcons return a star-studded lineup, which earned the No. 2 seed in D-II and tied the school record with 12 regular season wins.
Lake Region made the deepest run out of the local teams last season, streaking to the D-III final four as the No. 10 seed before losing to eventual champion Stowe. Reigning CR POY Sakoya Sweeney and eight other seniors have moved on but the Rangers that remain are battle-tested and experienced. Danville will join LR in D-III, making the jump up following a merge with Twinfield/Cabot; the program’s first appearance out of D-IV since a two-year stint from 1997-98.
Blue Mountain and Hazen will represent the local squads in D-IV with the Bears’ absence. The Bucks are coming off a 10-win season while the Wildcats return a lineup with all but four of its players having varsity experience.
