Recreation Field in Montpelier will remain empty this summer.
The Vermont Mountaineers, who play in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, canceled their 2020 season out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of their fans, host families, volunteers, vendors, players and coaches. The team announced the decision in a press release on Wednesday.
“To say this was a difficult decision is an understatement, but it was necessary and it was the right one,” said Brian Gallagher, Mountaineers general manager and president of the board.
The organization’s board of directors voted unanimously in a April 22 meeting to cancel the season. They are the league’s first team to do so. A NECBL league meeting is scheduled to decide the future of league-wide summer ball this year.
“The safety of every member of our community must come before the enjoyment of providing a first-rate summer baseball experience,” Gallagher said. “We cannot ask our host families to accept players into their homes at a time when we just don’t know what our lives will look like in one or two months time. We cannot risk the safety of our thousands of fans and our dozens and dozens of volunteers”
Gallagher noted that some have suggested the Mountaineers might be able to play games without fans in the stands.
“The Board felt that even if we took that extreme step, we would still be potentially compromising the safety of the players and the host families, at a minimum,” he said.
The other major issue the board confronted was asking local businesses, at a time when they are already hurting financially, to sponsor the team this summer.
“Many local businesses have supported us for years and we need to return that loyalty in these difficult times,” Gallagher said. He also noted that the Mountaineers are a nonprofit and this decision by the board will hurt the organization financially due to having fixed operating costs. “But our local businesses are hurting too and we need to support them in any way we can.”
Gallagher said that anyone who has purchased 2020 tickets will have them honored for the 2021 season.
“We will be back in 2021 as strong as ever,” he said.
