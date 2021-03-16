Vermont Native Temple-McCabe Joins Hornet Soccer

LYNDONVILLE — Rachael Temple-McCabe of Compass School in Westminster (Vt.) committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer program for the 2021 season.
This past season Temple-McCabe played soccer with Windsor High School by virtue of a partnership between Compass and Windsor. A defender, she helped the Yellowjackets to a 10-2 season and a berth in the Division III semifinals.
NVU-Lyndon head coach Ben Arsenault feels that Temple-McCabe will fit right in with his team. “Rachael displays solid athleticism and does a great job of being disruptive in passing lanes as well as ball containment defensively. We are excited to add Rachael’s work ethic to our team.”
Temple-McCabe joins Johannah Parker of Grafton (Vt.) in Lyndon’s 2021 recruiting class.
“I have been playing soccer since kindergarten, so it’s a big part of my life,” Temple-McCabe said. “I’m really excited to join a college varsity team and develop new skills and lifelong friendships.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.