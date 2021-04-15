Vermont, New Hampshire Rosters Announced For Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl

Vermont and New Hampshire rosters were unveiled Wednesday for this summer’s 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Locals Zebb Winot and Jaden Hayes of St. Johnsbury and Isaiah LaPlume of North Country will represent the Green Mountain State in the 68th annual all-star clash pitting the top seniors from Vermont and the Granite State.
The game, which benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children, is scheduled for Aug. 7 at Castleton University. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m.
Brattleboro’s Chad Pacheco is the head coach for the Green Mountain State. Paul Landry of Kingswood Regional will lead New Hampshire.
The Granite State won the rivalry 21-9 in 2019, ending Vermont’s three-game winning streak. New Hampshire leads the all-time series 48-16-2.
THE ROSTERS
VERMONT
Coach: Chad Pacheco, Brattleboro
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille: Will Mlcuch, Jaxon Schaarschmidt.
BFA-St. Albans: Tom Remillard.
Bellows Falls: Jack Burke, Jack Herrington.
Brattleboro: Eljiah Isham, Henry Thurber.
Burlington/South Burlington: Bassiru Diawara.
Burr and Burton: Mark Carthy, Joseph Harrington, Patrick Szkutak.
Champlain Valley: Isaac Bergeron, Seth Boffa, Shane Gorman, Will Murphy.
Colchester: Max Grenier, Jake Ring.
Fair Haven: Zac Ellis, Owen Loughan, Kohlby Murray, Evan Reed.
Hartford: Jackson Balch, Jacob Dwinell, Cole Jasmin.
Middlebury: Bode Rubright.
North Country: Isaiah LaPlume.
Poultney: Levi Allen, Ryan Alt.
Rutland: Joe Anderson, Toby Jakubowski, Evan Pockette, Joey Pratico.
St. Johnsbury: Jaden Hayes, Zebb Winot.
U-32: Max Fair, Nathan LaRosa.
Windsor: Owen Abrahamsen.
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Coach: Paul Landry, Kingswood
Bow: Andrew Robins.
Campbell: Kyle Wark.
Concord: Kevin McDonough.
Exeter: Owen Roth, Ellis Ulysses, Garrett Whitney.
Fall Mountain: Alexander Flynn, Tyler Swain.
Hanover: Ben Wagner.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton: Alex Brown, Vincent Waddell.
John Stark: Thomas Johnston.
Kennett: Bobby Graustein, Braden Santuccio.
Kingswood: Jackson McCullough, Patrick Runnals.
Manchester Memorial: Sebastian Botelho.
Mascoma: Caleb Hobbs.
Merrimack: Jake Bunis, Nathan Lemire.
Newport: Jagger Lovely, Josh Orlowski, Josh Sharron.
Laconia: Kaleb Diagneault, DeMarco McKissic.
Londonderry: Eugene Donovan, Dan Gear.
Plymouth Regional: Cody Bannon, Charlies Comeau, Trevan Sanborn.
Nashua North: Lucas Cunningham, Jayden Espinal.
Nashua South: Tyler Armeen, Chris Keefe.
Salem: Michael Boutin, Cody Clements.
Stevens: Owen Taylor.
Winnisquam: Phil Nichols.
