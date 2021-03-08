CRAFTSBURY — A double champion.
Again.
North Country’s Jack Young put the final exclamation point on a spectacular high school skiing career, sweeping the Division I classic and freestyle titles for the second straight winter at the Vermont state Nordic championships on Monday at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
“To be honest, it feels really good; those were two of my best races of the year,” said the 18-year-old three-sport senior standout. “The snow was good, the weather was awesome and my skis were fast. It was an interesting course, one I’ve never raced before at Craftsbury. It was super fun.”
Taking aim on a shortened 3K course (typically 5K) and running back-to-back races (classic and skate typically happening on different days) because of COVID-19, Young still waxed the competition.
He finished the morning 3K classic in 9 minutes, 51 seconds, 44 ticks ahead of runner-up Luke Rizio of Twin Valley. Young followed in the 3K freestyle with a winning time of 8:51.2, besting Rizio again by 13 seconds.
It was Young’s third straight freestyle crown, giving the Jay native five individual Nordic titles in high school.
The wins were also bittersweet.
“It’s crazy to think I won’t be skiing in high school again,” said Young, the starting quarterback in the fall and a standout on the baseball diamond who will ski for Colby College next year. “In the skate race on the final hill, I was thinking to myself, ‘wow, this is the last time racing in high school.’
“But that’s what makes this one really special.”
In the team standings, St. J finished eighth, well back of D-I champion Mt. Mansfield. Behind Young, Hilltopper Luke Chadderdon was the top local finisher (21st) in classic while Nick Reed grabbed 23rd in skate.
In D-II, Lyndon finished ninth behind champion U-32. Aiden Casey of Craftsbury swept both the D-II classic and skate titles. Hazen’s Leo Circosta had a strong ninth-place (10:29.9) in classic and took 22nd in skate.
Holden Middleton was the top Viking racer in classic (37th), while Andrzej Prince was 31st in skate.
There were no team relays this year.
The girls state championships are scheduled for Wednesday at Craftsbury. D-II goes first at 10 a.m. and D-I will compete in the afternoon (3:30).
——
2021 VERMONT BOYS STATE H.S. NORDIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Craftsbury Outdoor Center
Division I Team Scores
1. Mount Mansfield 75; 2. Mount Anthony 79; 3. Brattleboro 93; 4. Champlain Valley 104; 5. BFA-St. Albans 136; 6. Burlington 247; 7. Rutland 253; 8. St. Johnsbury 291; 9. Colchester 379; 10. Essex 446; 11. South Burlington 447.
Division II Team Scores
1. U-32 41; T2. Craftsbury; Middlebury 62; 4. Lamoille 169; T5. Burr and Burton, Harwood 253; 7. BFA-Fairfax 255; 8. Lyndon 294.
——
Division I Classic
1. Jack Young, North Country, 9:51; 2. Luke Rizio, Twin Valley, 10:35.4; 3. Riley Thurber, Mt. Anthony, 10:59.1; 4. Willem Smith, Mt. Mansfield, 11:09; 5. Geo DeBrosse, Champlain Valley, 11:09.8.
Top 60 Locals: 21. Luke Chadderdon, St. J, 11:54.8; 28. Nick Reed, St. J, 12:05.9; 54. Ryan Callaghan, St. J, 13:26.8; 55. Nathan Lenzini, St. J; 56. James Cilwik, NC, 13:37.8; 60. Jude Coe, St. J, 13:51.
Division I Skate
1. Young, 8:51.2; 2. Rizio, 9:04.6; 3. Elliott Austin, Mt. Mansfield, 9:43.2; 4. Sam Freitas-Eagan, Burlington, 9:45; 5. Thurber, 9:45.6.
Top 60 Locals: 23. Reed, 10:30.4; 27. Chadderdon, 10:41.7; 50. Coe, 11:36; 54. Lenzini 11:51.6; 55. Callaghan, 11:53.4; 59. Cilwik, 12:11.4.
——
Division II Classic
1. Aiden Casey, Craftsbury, 10:06.3; 2. Jed Kurts, U-32, 10:06.9; 3. Elvi McIntosh, Midd, 10:10.4; 4. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 10:16.5; 5. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury, 10:21.5.
Top 60 Locals: 9. Leo Circosta, Hazen 10:29.9; 37. Holden Middleton, LI, 12:47.1; 39. Andrzej Prince, LI, 12:52.5; 44. Sully Davis, LI, 13:33.7; 54. Max McClure, LI, 13:59.3; 56. Toby Ham, LI, 14:30.8.
Division II Skate
1. Casey, 8:41.5; 2. Kurts, 8:47.6; 3. Leahy, 8:54; 4. Schwartz, 9:02.7; 5. Carson Beard, U-32 9:03.2.
Top 60 Locals: 22. Circosta, 10:17.8; 31. Prince, 11:01.3; 33. Middleton, 11:07.5; 42. McClure 11:55.5; 49. Ham, 12:18.8; 53. Davis, 12:31.5.
