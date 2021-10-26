ST. JOHNSBURY — The seventh-seeded St. Johnsbury Academy girls volleyball team returned to the high school state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018 with its 3-0 defeat of 10th-seeded Mt. Anthony on Tuesday inside Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-14 and 25-13.
Standouts for St. J included Naemi Krohne (six aces, two kills); Abby Reardon (four aces, four digs), and Emily Ely (four blocks, two kills).
It put St. J at an 8-7 record going into Friday’s quarterfinal in Hinesburg with two-seed Champlain Valley.
It was the first MAU team to make the postseason in program history, Hilltoppers coach Laura Gary said. Bridget Beal played well for the visitors (4-8) with four digs and two aces.
BOYS SOCCER
NO. 18 MISSISQUOI 4, NO. 15 LYNDON 3: In Lyndon Center, the Vikings trailed 4-1 with under five minutes left, but two unassisted goals by Sullivan Davis kept their playoff hopes alive in this D-II play-in. They couldn’t get the miracle equalizer though.
The Thunderbirds had their own late magic with two goals in the last five minutes for a 3-1 intermission lead. Four players scored for the visitors (2-10), while Gavin Williams’ goal for the Vikings with 12 minutes left in the first half made for a 1-1 halftime score. JJ Beauregard had two goals for the visitors.
Nick Matteis has 20 saves for LI, to 10 for Missisquoi’s Lucien Bushey. The Vikings (2-12) lose seven seniors to graduation.
NO. 6 HAZEN 7, NO. 11 LELAND & GRAY 1: In Hardwick, senior forward Reed Kehler had the hat trick with three goals to key a balanced effort in which Jadon Baker, Cody Trudeau Fenton Meyer and Xavier Hill also scored as the Wildcats improved to 7-8 going into their Friday D-III quarterfinal with three seed Enosburg (13-1). Tyler Rivard made six saves for Hazen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.