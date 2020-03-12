Vermont postpones games, N.H. to play on amid virus concerns

Lake Region was slated to meet Oxbow in a Division II semifinal tonight at Barre Auditorium. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

In response to coronavirus concerns, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has closed ongoing postseason competitions to the general public.

In a statement Thursday, NHIAA executive director Jeffrey Collins said attendance will be restricted, with players, coaches and essential staff being given four tickets apiece for friends and family. Those exhibiting symptoms and signs of illness are advised to stay home.

1
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.