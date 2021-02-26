Vermont Reveals 2021 Winter H.S. Championship Schedule

Later than normal and with a few tweaks, Vermont high school athletes will have a chance to compete for state titles this winter.
The Vermont Principals’ Association on Friday released a tentative 2021 winter championship schedule, which is set to begin March 8 and run through March 28 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most notably, all basketball championship games will be played at Barre Aud — the venue typically used for state finals in Divisions II-IV. The games are slated to run March 27-28.
The D-I hoops finals and the hockey championships, meanwhile, will not be played at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym and Gutterson Fieldhouse this winter because of the school’s own COVID restrictions.
This will be the first year since 1951 that the boys Division I basketball final will be played at Barre Auditorium. The last D-I girls final at The Aud was in 1998.
Also of note, championships for bowling, cheerleading and dance will be held virtually.
The COVID-condensed regular season began on Feb. 12. The regular season for boys and girls basketball will end March 13, while the last day for hockey games is March 10.
The New Hampshire basketball playoffs get underway on Monday.
More detailed information on the Vermont slate will arrive as the postseason approaches, the VPA said.
2021 VPA Winter Championship Schedule
Monday, March 8
• Boys Division I and II Nordic skiing at Craftsbury Outdoor Center
• Boys and girls alpine skiing at Smugglers’ Notch
Wednesday, March 10
• Girls Division I and II Nordic skiing at Craftsbury Outdoor Center
• Boys and girls alpine skiing at Cochran’s Ski Area
Saturday, March 13
• Gymnastics at Green Mountain Training Center
Wednesday, March 17
• Boys and girls snowboarding at Jay Peak
Saturday, March 20
• Dance (virtual meet)
• Cheerleading (virtual meet)
Tuesday, March 23
• Boys and girls hockey (sites TBD)
Wednesday, March 24
• Boys and girls hockey (sites TBD)
Saturday, March 27
• Boys and girls basketball at Barre Auditorium
• Bowling (virtual meet)
Saturday, March 28
• Boys and girls basketball at Barre Auditorium
