Vermont’s Purrier St. Pierre Advances To Olympic Final

TOYKO — Vermonter Elle Purrier St. Pierre will get a shot at an Olympic medal.
The 26-year native of Montgomery qualified for the 1,500-meter final, surviving Wednesday’s fast and dramatic semifinal heats.
Purrier St. Pierre shot to the front early, then fell to the back before rallying on the final straight to finish sixth in the first of two semifinal heats. Her time of 4 minutes, 1 second, however, was one of the two fastest times outside the top five automatic qualifiers from each heat, helping her punch her ticket to the finals.
Reigning Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won the blistering-fast first semifinal in 3:56.80. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the second heat in 4:00.23. The 1,500 semifinal heats were the two fastest in Olympic history.
The final is set for Friday at 8:50 a.m., local time.
American teammate Cory McGee will join Purrier St. Pierre in the final. McGee was tripped and went down midway through the race in heat 1, but got up and finished in 4:10.39. She appealed after the race and was awarded a spot in the finals.
