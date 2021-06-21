EUGENE, Ore. — Vermont’s Elle Purrier St. Pierre is an Olympian.
The 26-year-old Montgomery native survived an early-race scare, then went wire-to-wire to claim the 1,500-meter title at the U.S. track and field trials on Monday night.
The former Richford High School and University of New Hampshire star kept her cool after being shoved off the track on the opening straightaway, then roared to victory in an Olympic-trials-record time of 3 minutes, 58.3 seconds to secure her spot in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.
It broke the old Olympic trials mark of 3:58.92 set by Mary Slaney on July 23, 1988.
Cory McGee was second and Heather MacLean finished third to earn spots to Tokyo.
Jenny Simpson wound up 10th. She was the bronze medalist in the 1,500 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
Purrier St. Pierre is also slated to run the 800 meters this week. First-round heats are scheduled for Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.