Saturday is the day long-awaited by Vermont anglers. It is the opening day of trout fishing.
Likely the water will be high and cold and the fish lethargic. Fishing slowly and deep often works best.
Small ponds and many lakes are still ice-covered but often there is a little open water at inlets and outlets that can produce some action.
There were many changes to the fishing regulations that took effect January 1, including lower limits for trout so pay close attention to the Digest.
“Just like any other time of year, anglers fishing early in the spring should adjust their tactics based on conditions,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist Shawn Good. “Trout will become more active with warmer water temperatures. If you can find a good location and present your bait or lure without spooking the trout, you’ll have a good chance of catching a few fish, and enjoy a nice day outside.”
No matter if you catch anything, you will at least be outside and on the water. Likely dreaming of past opening days and anticipating what the next few weeks will bring. It has been a long winter and now that spring is here, enjoy it.
Salmon And Trout Fishing Is Open On New Hampshire’s Large Lakes
April 1 marked the official start of the open-water fishing season on New Hampshire’s large lakes, which are managed for landlocked salmon and lake trout, including Lake Winnipesaukee, Big Squam Lake and Lake Sunapee. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also manages 11 other waterbodies for landlocked salmon, including Big Dan Hole Pond, First and Second Connecticut, Conway, Francis, Merrymeeting, Newfound, Ossipee, Little Squam, and Winnisquam lakes. Pleasant Lake in New London is also managed for landlocked salmon, but is a special exception classified under designated trout ponds, with a 2022 opening date of April 23.
Anglers are asked to ensure the future of high-quality landlocked salmon and other fisheries, by taking extra care when releasing salmon, as the percentage of hook-wounded fish continues to be a problem. Hook-wounded fish are significantly shorter and in poorer body condition than non-hook-wounded fish of the same age. Using rubber nets, proper release techniques, and other considerations can minimize the negative effects of hook wounding, thereby increasing the number of quality-sized salmon available in the future. For more information, visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/salmon-pledge.html.
Beware! Amphibians Are On The Move
Over the coming weeks and months, amphibians will begin to migrate to breeding sites throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, with the largest volume of movement occurring on warmer, rainy evenings around dusk.
Motorists should be aware that spotted salamanders, American toads, spring peepers, four-toed salamanders, Eastern red-backed salamanders, wood frogs, and Northern leopard frogs frequently must cross roads to reach their vernal pool breeding destinations.
New Hampshire Fish and Game says, “Whenever possible, please consider not driving on rainy nights when temperatures are greater than 40°F for the next few weeks. If you must drive, delay your travel time until at least two hours after sunset or adjust your route to larger streets and avoid smaller, wooded roads with higher concentrations of wetlands and vernal pools.”
“At this time of year, amphibians cross roads in large numbers to reach vernal pools and other waters for breeding,” says Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff. “If you find a crossing, you can see many individuals and species in a short period and small area, and some species may not be seen the rest of the year. Spotted and blue-spotted salamanders, for example, belong to a group called the ‘mole salamanders’ because after breeding, they retreat underground or under logs or stumps and are rarely seen until the following spring.”
Biologists rely on amphibian road crossing events to document rare or otherwise hard-to-find species. For example, the four-toed salamander is rare in Vermont, and its distribution is not well understood.
This information is used by Fish and Wildlife, the Agency of Transportation and other conservation partners to assess the need for wildlife passages and barriers in road construction plans that allow all wildlife, not just frogs and salamanders, to more safely cross roadways.
Groff is encouraging Vermonters to explore their nearby roads and report amphibian road crossings to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas (https://www.vtherpatlas.org/sighting-submission-form). If you can safely take photos of the amphibian species crossing, please include them.
New Hampshire residents are encouraged to get involved by reporting areas where high amphibian activity or mortalities are observed as well as any encounters you may have with state-listed or rare amphibian species, such as marbled salamanders, Fowler’s toads, and Northern leopard frogs. Become part of the Reptile and Amphibian Reporting Program (RAARP) and report your findings online through New Hampshire Wildlife Sightings at https://nhwildlifesightings.unh.edu/.
Other citizen-science opportunities include participating in a frog call survey (https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/surveys/frog.html) or mapping and surveying vernal pools on our property (https://wildlife.state.nh.us/nongame/vernal-pools.html).
Bits and Pieces
Vermonters who wish to contribute to the Fish and Wildlife Department’s work to help frogs and salamanders can donate to the Nongame Wildlife Fund on their state income tax form or on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
***
The Annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest will be held in Castleton on Saturday, April 16.
Oxbow Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports sponsors the youth turkey calling competition to honor the memory of the late Bart Jacobs, a man who manufactured his own high quality turkey calls in Pawlet and always cared about passing hunting traditions on to young people.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Kehoe Conservation Camp, 636 Point of Pines Road, Castleton, VT 05735. Calling competition will be for prizes in age groups 0-7, 8-10, 11-13, and 14-18. Contestants must be registered by April 8. For more information contact Tom Wilson 802-394-2445 powertomove@hotmail.com.
***
The NH Fish and Game Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 12 at 1 p.m. at Camp Sentinel, 29 Sentinel Lodge Road in Tuftonboro. This represents a change of venue for the meeting. The NH Fish and Game Commission’s Strategic Planning Committee will meet that same day, at the same venue, from 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. followed by a Legislative Committee meeting from 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.
Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.
***
A free presentation by Carter Heath of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be held on Tuesday, April 12 at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. The talk begins at 7 p.m. and no pre-registration is required.
Attendees will learn the basics of turkey hunting, turkey calling, and turkey hunting safety. The evening is designed for those interested in learning more about how to start hunting turkeys and how to successfully call in a spring gobbler.
***
Educators of students in grades K-4 interested in incorporating nature, wildlife, and science activities into their curriculum are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for a three-part professional development workshop entitled Project WILD: Using Your School’s Outdoor Space for Learning this April. Informal and formal educators are welcome to attend.
The cost of this workshop is $25. Payment instructions will be emailed to participants once they register for the workshop. All participants will receive their own copy of Project WILD’s K-12 curriculum book.
This workshop is limited to 15 participants, so secure your space today by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=178&ClassActivity=106.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on April 6, 1982: “A late season blizzard; Readsboro and Cavendish each picked up 18 inches of snow, and up to 24 inches in southern New Hampshire.”
Parting Shots
Today marks the start of the 35th year this column has appeared every week in the Caledonian Record. Thank you for all the encouragement and support you have given me.
I would like to be fishing Saturday, opening day of the trout season in Vermont, but that will have to wait. I have a board meeting in Massachusetts, the first time we will meet in person since the pandemic began.
Friday was April Fools Day. Linda and I went to Beecher Falls to fulfill one of my responsibilities as a member of the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team. The day was rainy and cool so it made sense to go rather than wait for a nice day that I could be working outside. After taking care of business, we went on to Pittsburg and checked out the upper Connecticut River which was flowing very fast and hardly fishable.
The last two weeks I have been felling trees, limbing them and then skidding them to the sides of my road network whenever I have a couple of hours free. The wood is for the winter of 23-24. The coming winter’s wood supply was cut last year and is split, piled and covered in the woods. This summer it will be moved home to fill the two woodsheds.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore may be reached by email at gwmoore1946@icloud.com or at Box 454, Bradford, VT 05033.
