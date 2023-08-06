Vermont Snaps Shrine Bowl Skid Behind Murphy’s 2-TD Day

St. Johnsbury's Dawson Wilkins, Quinn Murphy and Gavynn Kenney-Young following a 28-6 Vermont victory over New Hampshire in the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Contributed Photo)
CASTLETON — The 4,200 football fans from across Vermont and New Hampshire in attendance at the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl caught a glimpse of what Northeast Kingdom supporters witnessed all last fall: St. Johnsbury quarterback Quinn Murphy finding the end zone on multiple occasions.
The recently graduated Hilltopper accounted for two scores on the ground as Vermont ended a three-game losing streak against neighboring New Hampshire with a 28-6 victory at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday.
Vermont had been blanked in back-to-back years — a 7-0 loss last summer and a 21-0 defeat before that. That drought was put to rest when Murphy got the ball with 6:48 remaining in the first half, scoring Vermont’s first Shrine Bowl point since 2019 via a two-yard punch-in.
St. Johnsbury’s Dawson Wilkins and Gavynn Kenney-Young also made the Vermont roster. Wilkins was selected as a team captain earlier in the week during training camp and Kenney-Young recorded three punts for an average of 32.7 yards on the afternoon.
New Hampshire struck first, capitalizing on a punt miscue near the end of the first quarter. As the second stanza came to a close, Vermont extended its halftime advantage following a 73-yard pick-six by Essex’s Tanner Robbins — his second interception of the contest.
Murphy’s second score, this time from 10 yards out, pushed the Green Mountain boys ahead 21-6 as the third quarter came to a close. Vermont started at the 32-yard line after Bellows Falls’ Jamison Nystrom’s fumble recovery return.
Vermont then added an exclamation point en route to its first Shrine victory since 2018 — Colchester’s Caleb LeVasseur’s hook-and-ladder TD with 7:09 remaining. Champlain Valley’s Max Destito threw to Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans who then tossed to LeVasseur, taking it 67 yards for the game’s final tally.
Bellows Falls’ Caden Haskell led Vermont with nine carries and 34 rushing yards. Destito finished 3-for-8 with 92 yards in the air while Murphy was 3-for-7 with 53 passing yards. Evans (38 receiving yards) and CVU’s Alex Provost (25) had two catches apiece.
Defensively, Hartford’s Connor Tierney produced a team-high seven tackles and Otter Valley’s Keevon Parks and Essex’s Peter Armata had five each.
Plymouth’s Dylan Welch and Londonberry’s Anthony Amaro carried nine times each as New Hampshire was limited to just 69 yards on the ground. Londonberry’s Jack Drabik had a game-high eight tackles.
It was the first Vermont win since 2018. Vermont head coach Greg Balch, of Windsor, was the coach that year, too. New Hampshire still leads the all-time series 50-17-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.