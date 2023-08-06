Vermont Snaps Shrine Bowl Skid Behind Murphy’s 2-TD Day

St. Johnsbury's Dawson Wilkins, Quinn Murphy and Gavynn Kenney-Young following a 28-6 Vermont victory over New Hampshire in the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Contributed Photo)

CASTLETON — The 4,200 football fans from across Vermont and New Hampshire in attendance at the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl caught a glimpse of what Northeast Kingdom supporters witnessed all last fall: St. Johnsbury quarterback Quinn Murphy finding the end zone on multiple occasions.

The recently graduated Hilltopper accounted for two scores on the ground as Vermont ended a three-game losing streak against neighboring New Hampshire with a 28-6 victory at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.