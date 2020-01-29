Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
COLCHESTER — Superstars from the courts, links, rinks, gyms and fields are among the 10 newest members of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. The VSHOF Board of Directors announced its eighth group of inductees — the Class of 2020 — during a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the Tarrant Center on the campus of St. Michael’s College.
The inductees are: standout cross country and track star Tara Chaplin of Middlesex; Legendary ice hockey coach Jim Cross of the University of Vermont; All-Star hockey player and coach Toby Ducolon of St. Albans; Renowned gymnastics champion Debbie Dunkley of South Burlington; Olympic ski jumper Jeff Hastings of Norwich; Basketball legends Ed Hockenbury of Northfield and Sarah Schreib of East Fairfield; Fabled golf pro and basketball player Libby Smith of Essex; Women’s ice hockey pioneer, Carol Weston of Bristol. Record-setting golfer Thomas ‘Tom’ Pierce of Rutland, also has been selected as this year’s historic inductee.
