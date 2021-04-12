Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Virtual Celebration Set For April 29

The eighth class of inductees for the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted in a virtual celebration to be aired on Thursday, April 29.
The 2020-21 inductees are: standout cross country and track star Tara Chaplin of Middlesex; Legendary UVM ice hockey coach Jim Cross; All-Star hockey player and coach Toby Ducolon of St. Albans; Renowned gymnastics champion Debbie Dunkley of South Burlington; Olympic ski jumper Jeff Hastings of Norwich; Basketball legends Ed Hockenbury of Northfield and Sarah Schreib of East Fairfield; Record-setting golfer Thomas ‘Tom’ Pierce of Rutland; Fabled golf pro and basketball player Libby Smith of Essex; Women’s ice hockey pioneer, Carol Weston of Bristol, and Mickey and Ginny Cochran, the David Hakins inductees, for exceptional promotion of sports, athletics and recreation in the state.
The inductees will also be honored with the next class at the next in-person dinner in 2022.
The online event will be broadcast live online, available after for replay online and aired on community cable systems throughout Vermont. The link to the event will be available on www.vermontsportshall.com
To find out more about this class of inductees and all others, please log on to the official website of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame at www.vermontsportshall.com
