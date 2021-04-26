Vermont Sports HOF Virtual Induction Celebration Set For Thursday

The eighth class of inductees for the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted in a virtual celebration on Thursday.
The link to the 7 p.m. online event will be posted on www.vermontsportshall.com — the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame website. The broadcast will be available later for replay online and the plan is to make it available to air on community access channels on cable television systems throughout Vermont.
The 2020-21 inductees are:
• Standout cross country and track star Tara Chaplin of Middlesex
• Legendary ice hockey coach Jim Cross of the University of Vermont
• All-Star hockey player and coach Toby Ducolon of St. Albans
• Renowned gymnastics champion Debbie Dunkley of South Burlington
• Olympic ski jumper Jeff Hastings of Norwich
• Basketball legends Ed Hockenbury of Northfield and Sarah Schreib of East Fairfield
• Fabled golf pro and basketball player Libby Smith of Essex
• Women’s ice hockey pioneer, Carol Weston of Bristol.
• Record-setting golfer Thomas ‘Tom’ Pierce of Rutland was selected as this year’s historic inductee along with Mickey and Ginny Cochran, the David Hakins inductees, for exceptional promotion of sports, athletics and recreation in the state.
The annual in-person induction banquet has been postponed due to COVID-19, but the 11 inductees will be honored with the next class during the ensuing in-person dinner and celebration in 2022.
The guest host for the online event will be Mike McCune, sports director of WCAX-TV in South Burlington.
