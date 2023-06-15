Vermont Unveils 2023 High School Football Schedule

The Vermont high school football schedule on Wednesday was released for the fall 2023 season and includes the eight-week layout for three area teams.
The 118th playing of “The Game” between Northeast Kingdom rivals St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute will be played at Fairbanks Field on October 21 and will once again close out both teams’ regular season. The 16th Barrel Bowl between LI and North Country will be played at Robert K. Lewis Field during Week 2 on September 9.
The Hilltoppers kick off their season on the final day of August, hosting Hartford before playing their next three on the road against the likes of Colchester, Burr and Burton and defending Division I champion Champlain Valley.
A Week 6 road trip to Essex will offer a chance at payback for SJA; the Hornets knocked off the Hilltoppers twice last season, most recently in the first round of the D-I playoffs.
SJA’s two other home games are against SeaWolves and BFA-St. Albans.
Lyndon opens up its 2023 campaign on the road at Mill River, then will head to U-32 in Week 3 before hosting back-to-back weeks against Fair Haven and Rice. The Vikings nearly knocked off the Slaters a season ago in the Wild Card round, losing 31-28.
After that, LI heads to Mt. Mansfield and then will get a visit from D-II runner-up Bellows Falls in Week 7.
Also in D-II and coming off a season in which they started 4-0, the Falcons will open their season at Seawolves. A three-game home stretch featuring Fair Haven, BFA-St. Albans and Woodstock make up Weeks 3-5 followed by a pair at U-32 and Mt. Mansfield. NCU will close things out at home against Bellows Falls.
The first day of high school football practices is set for August 14.
WHAT’S NEW
The 2023 Vermont high school football season will feature several new divisional alignments as well as the introduction to five different leagues.
The leagues, CVL, Lake, Metro, Mountain and SVL will divide the state’s 31 teams much like across the rest of the high school landscape. Each team will play the other schools in their newly-formed league and then round out the remainder of their schedule with non-league games.
St. Johnsbury will participate in the Metro alongside BFA-St. Albans, Colchester, Champlain Valley, Essex and Seawolves. Lyndon and North Country are in the Mountain with Bellows Falls, Fair Haven, Mount Mansfield and U-32.
The other leagues consist of Brattleboro, Burr and Burton, Hartford, Middlebury, Mount Anthony and Rutland in the SVL; BFA-Fairfax, Milton, Missisquoi, Mount Abraham, Otter Valley, Rice and Spaulding in the Lake; and Mill River, Oxbow, Poultney, Springfield, Windsor and Woodstock in the CVL.
There will also be a rule change in regards to points being awarded for a loss to a higher division opponent.
A Quality Point Rating (QPR) system is used to dictate playoff ranking — this season, teams will receive 10 points for beating a D-I team, seven points for defeating a D-II team and five points for topping a D-III team. If a team loses that game against a higher division opponent, they will receive the differential of the divisional victory.
This year’s Football Guide gives the example: a D-II team playing a D-I team will earn three points for a loss, and D-III team playing a D-II team will earn two points for a loss.
With the addition of leagues, divisional alignments will still be used as always for postseason play. The state’s three divisions are based on the schools’ boy-count populations, however, teams may petition to move up if they choose. Such will be the case for D-II champ Mt. Anthony and Brattleboro heading up to D-I and Milton, Rice and Mt. Abraham jumping from D-III to D-II.
There are now 11 teams in D-I and D-II and nine in D-III.
The 2023 divisional alignments are:
Division I: Champlain Valley, Essex, Seawolves, BFA-St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Mt. Anthony, Brattleboro, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Middlebury, Hartford.
Division II: Mt. Mansfield, North Country, Spaulding, Colchester, U-32, Lyndon, Rice, Mt. Abraham, Milton, Bellows Falls, Fair Haven.
Division III: Missisquoi, Otter Valley, Springfield, Woodstock, BFA-Fairfax, Mill River, Oxbow, Windsor, Poultney.
NOTES: North Country has six of their eight games at night (7 p.m. start), including all four home games… The only 2022 title game rematch in the regular season will be in Week 8 when last season’s D-I runner-up Middlebury hosts reigning champ CVU.
