Vermont Unveils 2023 High School Football Schedule
St. Johnsbury topples rival Lyndon 48-14 at Robert K. Lewis Field in Lyndon Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the 117th playing of The Game. The Hilltoppers ran their win streak in the rivalry to eight games. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Vermont high school football schedule on Wednesday was released for the fall 2023 season and includes the eight-week layout for three area teams.

The 118th playing of “The Game” between Northeast Kingdom rivals St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute will be played at Fairbanks Field on October 21 and will once again close out both teams’ regular season. The 16th Barrel Bowl between LI and North Country will be played at Robert K. Lewis Field during Week 2 on September 9.

