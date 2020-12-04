Vermont Winter Sports and Recreation Remain On Hold

Not yet.
Vermont winter school and recreation sports remain on hold, Gov. Phil Scott said during a Friday press briefing.
“Our data does not support the return of school or recreational sports at this time,” Scott said. “I will continue to evaluate each week.”
The start of school-based “skills and drills” practices were slated to begin Nov. 30, but were postponed indefinitely last week because of the rise in coronavirus cases across the state.
Youth and adult recreational leagues have been paused since Nov. 13.
On Thursday, Vermont reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases (178) since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s previous single-day record was 152 cases on Nov. 18.
Student-athletes at some New Hampshire schools on Monday began their winter season with skills and drills. Their first date for team practice is Dec. 14. The first date to play games is Jan. 11.
