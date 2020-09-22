Vermont Youth Fall Baseball Week 3 Scores/Standings

VERMONT YOUTH FALL BASEBALL
WEEK 3 SCORES AND STANDINGS
18U Division
Scores
First Branch 11, Central Vermont 4
St. Johnsbury 3, Lyndon 2
BMU 6, North Country 4
Standings
St. Johnsbury 3-0
First Branch 3-0
BMU 2-1
Lyndon 1-2
North Country 0-3
Central Vermont 0-3
——
15U Division
Scores
Central Vermont 7, St. Johnsbury #1 6
Hartford 15, BMU 14
Barre 4, Rutland 3
Dresden 6, Thetford 1
Bellows Falls 7, Ludlow 6
St. Johnsbury #2 15, North Country 1
Standings
Barre 3-0
Bellows Falls 2-1
Rutland 2-1
St, Johnsbury #2 2-1
Ludlow 2-1
Dresden 2-1
Central Vermont 2-1
St. Johnsbury #1 2-1
Hartford 1-2
Thetford 0-3
BMU 0-3
North Country 0-3
——
12U Division
North Country 9, Manchester #2 6
Manchester #1 10, Ludlow 0
St. Johnsbury #1 9, Dresden #1 6
St. Johnsbury #2 11, Central Vermont 2
St. Johnsbury #3 11, Corinth 6
Rutland 4, Bradford 3
Dresden #2 11, Stowe 11
Standings
Manchester #1 3-0
North Country 3-0
St. Johnsbury #2 3-0
Rutland 2-1
Manchester #2 2-1
St. Johnsbury #3 2-1
Dresden #2 2-1
St. Johnsbury #1 1-2
Dresden #1 1-2
Ludlow 1-2
Central Vermont 1-2
Bradford 0-3
Corinth 0-3
Stowe 0-3
——
10U Division
Scores
Manchester 12, Bradford 2
Bellows Falls 18, St. Johnsbury 0
Stowe 10, Ludlow 4
Ludlow 18, Stowe 13
Central Vermont 11, North Country #1 1
Central Vermont 15, North Country #1 1
Standings
Bellows Falls 3-0
Manchester 3-0
Stowe 3-0
Bradford 2-1
Central Vermont 2-2
Ludlow 1-2
St. Johnsbury 0-2
North Country #2 0-2
North Country #1 0-4
