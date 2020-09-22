Vermont Youth Fall Baseball Week 3 Scores/Standings

St. Johnsbury 1 tops St. Johnsbury 2, 7-5, in the decisive game of a best-of-three series for the Babe Ruth 18U Vermont east region championship at Legion Field on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

VERMONT YOUTH FALL BASEBALL

WEEK 3 SCORES AND STANDINGS

18U Division

Scores

First Branch 11, Central Vermont 4

St. Johnsbury 3, Lyndon 2

BMU 6, North Country 4

Standings

St. Johnsbury 3-0

First Branch 3-0

BMU 2-1

Lyndon 1-2

North Country 0-3

Central Vermont 0-3

——

15U Division

Scores

Central Vermont 7, St. Johnsbury #1 6

Hartford 15, BMU 14

Barre 4, Rutland 3

Dresden 6, Thetford 1

Bellows Falls 7, Ludlow 6

St. Johnsbury #2 15, North Country 1

Standings

Barre 3-0

Bellows Falls 2-1

Rutland 2-1

St, Johnsbury #2 2-1

Ludlow 2-1

Dresden 2-1

Central Vermont 2-1

St. Johnsbury #1 2-1

Hartford 1-2

Thetford 0-3

BMU 0-3

North Country 0-3

——

12U Division

North Country 9, Manchester #2 6

Manchester #1 10, Ludlow 0

St. Johnsbury #1 9, Dresden #1 6

St. Johnsbury #2 11, Central Vermont 2

St. Johnsbury #3 11, Corinth 6

Rutland 4, Bradford 3

Dresden #2 11, Stowe 11

Standings

Manchester #1 3-0

North Country 3-0

St. Johnsbury #2 3-0

Rutland 2-1

Manchester #2 2-1

St. Johnsbury #3 2-1

Dresden #2 2-1

St. Johnsbury #1 1-2

Dresden #1 1-2

Ludlow 1-2

Central Vermont 1-2

Bradford 0-3

Corinth 0-3

Stowe 0-3

——

10U Division

Scores

Manchester 12, Bradford 2

Bellows Falls 18, St. Johnsbury 0

Stowe 10, Ludlow 4

Ludlow 18, Stowe 13

Central Vermont 11, North Country #1 1

Central Vermont 15, North Country #1 1

Standings

Bellows Falls 3-0

Manchester 3-0

Stowe 3-0

Bradford 2-1

Central Vermont 2-2

Ludlow 1-2

St. Johnsbury 0-2

North Country #2 0-2

North Country #1 0-4

0
0
0
0
0

