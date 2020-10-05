VERMONT YOUTH FALL BASEBALL
WEEK 5 SCORES AND STANDINGS
18U Division
Scores
First Branch over Lyndon 9-3
St. Johnsbury over BMU 7-0
Central Vermont over Lyndon 6-2
Standings
St. Johnsbury 5-0
First Branch 4-1
BMI 3-2
Lyndon 2-3
Central Vermont 1-4
North Country 0-5
——
15U Division
Scores
St. Johnsbury over #2 over Thetford 7-1
Barre over Hartford 18-6
Central Vermont over Bellows Falls 11-6
Rutland over BMU 16-1
Ludlow over St. Johnsbury #1 4-3
North Country over Dresden 2-1
Standings
Barre 5-0
Rutland 4-1
St. Johnsbury #2 4-1
Dresden 3-2
Central Vermont 3-2
Bellows Falls 3-2
Ludlow 3-2
St. Johnsbury #1 2-3
BMU 1-4
North Country 1-4
Hartford 1-4
Thetford 0-5
——
12U Division
Scores
Rutland over Ludlow 21-1
Manchester #1 over Central Vermont 23-2
North Country over Dresden #1 17-9
Bradford over St. Johnsbury #3 8-2
St. Johnsbury #1 over Stowe 7-4
St. Johnsbury #2 over Corinth 8-5
Manchester #2 over Dresden #2 4-0
Standings
Manchester #1 5-0
St. Johnsbury #2 5-0
North Country 5-0
Manchester #2 4-1
Rutland 3-2
Dresden #2 3-2
St. Johnsbury #3 2-3
Central Vermont 2-3
St. Johnsbury #1 2-3
Dresden #1 1-4
Stowe 1-4
Bradford 1-4
Ludlow 1-4
Corinth 0-5
——
10U Division
Scores
Central Vermont over Ludlow 14-0
Bellows Falls over Manchester 4-3
Stowe over Bradford 6-4
St. Johnsbury over North Country #2 14-4
St. Johnsbury over North Country #2 16-4
Standings
Bellows Falls 5-0
Stowe 5-0
Manchester 4-1
Central Vermont 3-2
Ludlow 2-3
Bradford 2-3
St. Johnsbury 2-3
North Country #1 0-5
North Country #5 0-5
