Following the blueprint at the high school level, youth football in Vermont will scrap 11-on-11 tackle for a 7-on-7 one-hand touch format this fall.
Wednesday’s announcement from the state’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development to rule out traditional football in 2020 came as little surprise to the three Northeast Kingdom teams, who were already developing plans to play 7-on-7 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We decided to not fight the decision, that we are just going to roll with it,” said Rodliff Raiders director and seventh- and eighth-grade coach Tony Palmieri. “But that’s for this year only. We will be back to tackle football next year.”
Division II teams St. Johnsbury (Rodliff Raiders), Lyndon (Vikings) and North Country (Falcons) compete as part of the 17-team Northern Vermont Youth Football League (NVYFL), the teams’ geographies ranging from the Barre area in the south of the region to areas from Burlington to North Country west to east.
“As a league, we are certainly disappointed in the transition this season from tackle to 7-on-7, but at at the same time we get the opportunity to play this dimension of football in the Kingdom,” said Lyndon Youth Football secretary Kara Lawrence.
“The belief of the LYF board is that we have to accept what we cannot change and provide these players with what little bit of normalcy we can over the next few months. These kids need the physical aspect of football, but they also very much need this for their mental well being.”
Lyndon, St. J and North Country will play regional games only this fall. The East Region also includes Bradford and Barre.
The West houses clubs Fairfax, Burlington, Essex, Winooski, Chittenden South and South Burlington. Other teams in the league are opting to play “in house,” with the possibility of playing outside programs later in the season.
The New Hampshire Gladiators (Berlin) opted out of the season, the only NVYFL team to exit.
The season begins Sept. 14. A typical tackle football schedule would include a seven-game regular season followed by a postseason tournament.
Schedules this fall are still to be determined, but teams can play multiple games per week if they choose. There will be no postseason.
“We may end up just playing scrimmages when and where we can,” Palmieri said. “It’s been tough to schedule anything. We’ve just been thrown curveball after curveball.”
The suggested rules of the game will be similar to those the Vermont Principals’ Association laid out for the 2020 high school season, with a few tweaks:
► The field is 40 yards long (two games can be played simultaneously).
► A team has three downs to score a touchdown or reach the first-down marker (10 yards).
► You can only throw to a receiver one time in each set of downs. Once a first down has been achieved you can throw to the player again. This prevents the ball being thrown to the same player all the time.
► Linemen and non-starters should be alternated in every other series.
► There is no kicking game or special teams. After a TD, teams can elect to go for one point from the 5-yard line or two points from the 10-yard line.
► Just like 11-on-11 tackle, penalties will be enforced. Infractions include pass interference (offense/defense), illegal procedures and unsportsmanlike conduct.
► Blocking is not allowed.
► No pads are needed, but players will have their helmets to wear (and facial coverings and team jerseys).
► Everyone is eligible for a pass except the center. For the quarterback to be eligible it has to be a backwards pass to a receiver first. No rushing or blitzing.
► The quarterback will have 4 seconds to throw the ball. If the ball is not thrown in 4 seconds from the time of the snap it is a loss of down.
► Game time is four 10-minute quarters with a 10-minute halftime.
► There will be no league officials. Coaches will do the officiating.
In St. J, Palmieri said he’s hoping to have at least 40 players in the program. He expects to field two 7-on-7 teams for both his 5/6 and 7/8 grade-level teams.
“We still expect a lot from these kids; we’re still a feeder program for the Academy,” Palmieri said. “It will be more scaled back, more informative and more fun than anything.”
Palmieri added that they will still be teaching 11-on-11 fundamentals at practice. The Raiders will practice three days a week instead of five and play a weekly game or two.
“It’s very sad that these kids are losing out on these very pivotal years, but that being said, we’re happy to be doing something over nothing,” Palmieri said. “We hope to get more and more kids out on the field doing some kind of football this year.”
In Lyndon, the numbers are similar.
“In a typical year we roster over 60 players between the two teams — the 5/6 and 7/8 grade levels,” Lawrence said. “We’re looking at around 40 players this season at this point.”
She added that Lyndon Youth Football was forced to make tough decisions this year.
“With COVID restrictions and the amount of guidelines for health checks, sanitation and social distancing there was just no way we could begin to roster 60-plus kids. We had to limit our age groups to just 5/6 and 7/8, where in a typical season we would welcome fourth-graders as well.”
Nonetheless, Lyndon is revved up to strap on the helmets.
“We will make the best of this season for our players,” Lawrence said. “They deserve it.”
