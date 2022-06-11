BURLINGTON — After a rocky first inning, Spaulding pitchers Kieran McNamara and Averill Parker held the No. 2 Lyndon Vikings in check the rest of the way, guiding the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 4-2 victory in Saturday’s Division II championship at Centennial Field in Burlington.
LI (16-4) couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game.
Capital Division co-player of the year Austin Wheeler laced a base hit passed the diving first baseman and then advanced a bag a few pitches later on a passed ball. Trevor Lussier followed it up by cranking a towering fly ball to straightaway center, which swapped him for Wheeler at second.
Dylan Miller then hit a liner off the glove of diving shortstop Trevor Arsenault, which scored pinch-runner Mason Sylvester.
Leading 2-0 after one, the Vikings would be held scoreless the rest of the way.
Spaulding (18-1) handed LI one of its three losses in the regular season, an 11-3 shellacking in which the Vikings allowed all 11 runs in one inning.
That game was well on the mind of Lyndon coach Jeremy Wheeler in preparation for Saturday.
“We just wanted to keep it simple and be the ones to come out early and score runs, which we did,” he said. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t keep the bats going throughout the whole contest. [Austin Wheeler] threw well enough to win the game, our bats just weren’t there today. We just didn’t execute.”
Wheeler struggled at times to find the strike zone, handing over six walks in five innings. Besides that, he pitched a gem of a game.
“I thought Austin competed hard. On a day he didn’t have total control and we were squeezed a bit, I felt he competed and gave us all he had,” said coach Wheeler. “He only had three earned runs on the day, and to give up only three hits against a potent lineup like that, that’s a great outing.”
The Tide did the majority of their damage in the second inning, taking a 3-2 lead which would end up being all they needed.
Wheeler walked Parker and Dylan Bachand to start the inning and Hayden Kennedy advanced them both to scoring position on a sacrifice bunt, setting up a great opportunity for Cole McAllister at the top of the lineup. McAllister rewarded the effort, belting a double that scored both runners.
LI center fielder Chevy Bandy dropped a sinking liner off the bat of Danny Kiniry, allowing McAllister to score the third run.
Once McNamara had his lead, he handled the Vikings lineup with relative ease the rest of the way, allowing only one hit after giving up three in the opening frame. McNamara dealt a 1-2-3 third and then got help from his defense, churning out a clean 4-6-3 double play in the fourth.
Wheeler got help from his defense, too. First baseman Luke Dudas took off on a sprint, flipped off his cap and made a diving catch deep in foul territory to close out the third inning and Lussier gunned down McAllister trying to steal third to end the fourth.
Spaulding scored their fourth run in the next inning when Zack Wilson snuck a blooper over shortstop Whit Steen’s outstretched glove, scoring McNamara.
Steen moved to the mound for the last inning, throwing two Ks and not allowing a hit. Parker earned the save for Spaulding throwing 1 2/3 innings while also not giving up a hit.
It was Spaulding’s first title in 32 years. The Tide finished the season with 17 straight wins, their only loss a 17-4 result to St. J.
This Vikings group had been tearing up diamonds throughout the Kingdom long before they got their crack at Centennial. Many of the players together since Little League, their chemistry and familiarity with one another were on full display this season.
“I’ve been playing with these guys since Kindergarten so it’s a brotherhood and a family that I’ve built with these guys and I’m going to miss playing with them,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler will return, along with fellow starters Camden Berry and Wyatt Mason, but a large majority of the Vikings’ lineup played their last high school game on Saturday.
“What an incredible group of guys. A really tight-knit, close group,” coach Wheeler said. “They fought all year, they had a great season and it’s nothing to hang their heads about. I’m gonna miss the seniors, they’ve been awesome all year long.”
Dudas, Steen, Sylvester, Bandy, Miller, Lussier and Carsen McQuade all end their Lyndon careers knowing they played a large part in the rise of Lyndon baseball. This season the Vikings made their first final four since 2014 and returned to the championship game for the first time since 2009.
