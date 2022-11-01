SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Fair Haven field hockey team has grown accustomed to history-making over the last couple of years.
Year by year and game by game, the Slaters have taken steps toward their goal of being a contender at the state level, checking off boxes for accomplishments the program hasn’t achieved in a long time.
Fair Haven on Tuesday night added another one of those check marks. The second-seeded Slaters clinched their first Division III state championship appearance since 2007, beating No. 3 Lyndon Institute 2-1 on South Burlington High School’s Munson Field.
When Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick took over the program before the 2020 season, she was looking to lay down a foundation. Since then, the team has continued to build the house the Slaters’ program will live in and the standard they want to play.
To build a successful program, a coach needs players to buy into their philosophy and execute it on the field. Fair Haven has loads of those types of players, one of them being junior Jaylena Haley.
Haley got her opportunity in the biggest moment of Tuesday night’s game and she didn’t miss.
With less than 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, the Slaters off a penalty corner got the ball on the stick of senior Alexis Murray.
Murray dished off to Haley, and in a crowded scoring area, Haley got a hard shot off that found the back of the cage to push Fair Haven ahead for good.
“It was such a nice pick up (by Alexis Murray). You just have to take the shot,” Haley said. “All the girls know that you can’t be afraid to take a shot.”
Lyndon is no stranger to this pressure-cooking stage of the season. The Vikings were in the state finals last fall and have made it to at least the semifinal round four straight seasons and seven of the last eight.
The Slaters went up 1-0 with 5:49 to play in the first quarter with senior Alana Williams finding freshman Megan Wetmore on a cross that Wetmore put home.
Lyndon wasn’t deterred as it responded less than two minutes later with a hard rip by junior forward Sarah Tanner from the right side.
Tanner was a tough cover with not only her ability to get a hard shot off, but also the speed she possesses.
“Sarah is a very athletic kid and she works hard every day in practice,” Vikings coach Jen Patridge said. “She’s always trying to improve her game. She’s a game-changer. Her speed is absolutely fantastic.”
The game remained tied at 1-1 until Haley’s deciding goal in the fourth quarter, but the Slaters had plenty of opportunities to add on before that, racking up a bunch of penalty corners.
Fair Haven got shots on goal, some coming in quick succession, but Lyndon goalie Megan Hubbard never lost focus and made the stops.
“(Megan) has really stepped it up. She’s made a big impression this year,” Patridge said. “She’s coming out with huge saves. She works hard in the goal cage.”
The Vikings finish the season with a 9-7 record.
The Slaters face top-seeded Montpelier for the crown on Saturday at the University of Vermont. The Solons were a 3-2 overtime winner against No. 4 Windsor on Tuesday.
Lyndon will graduate seniors Delaney Raymond, Destany Lafleur, Joy Ruggles, Chelsea Ott, Gemma Stowell and Laci Bora.
