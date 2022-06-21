Vikings Catcher Tenney To Play For Hornets

Natalie Tenney connects during top-seeded Lyndon's 5-3 win over No. 3 Enosburg in the Vermont Division II softball championship at Castleton University of Friday, June 10, 2022. The Vikings capped a perfect season with their second straight title. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LYNDONVILLE — Natalie Tenney of two-time state champion Lyndon Institute committed to play softball at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon for the 2022-23 season, the school announced Tuesday.
Tenney, a catcher, backstopped LI to back-to-back Division II state championships. The Vikings completed a perfect 19-0 season in this spring and were a combined 34-1 over the past two seasons.
As a senior, Tenney hit .347 with a .522 on-base percentage, five extra-base hits, and 10 runs batted in. Capital League coaches selected her to the All-League second team. In addition, she was also selected to play in the Vermont North-South Senior All-Star Games.
NVU-Lyndon head coach Kevin Valentine is excited to add Tenney to his roster. ” Natalie is the perfect fit for our softball family. I have watched and coached Natalie since she started in coach pitch in Lyndon youth softball. Natalie has played with some of our current players on all-star teams and Babe Ruth softball regional teams I coached. I can tell you from my personal experience with Natalie that she is a beast. Tremendous arm, great hitter and most importantly a great teammate.”
Lyndon Institute head coach Chris Carr also speaks glowingly of Tenney. “For two years Natalie has been our starting catcher and a brick wall behind the plate. Strong arm, very hard worker with a great work ethic, has worked on her game tirelessly to make sure this year went the way she wanted. Natalie is the ideal teammate to be around. She will make you better.”
