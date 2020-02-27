Vikings, Hilltoppers, Blades take aim in hockey tournaments

The Kindgom Blades knock off visiting Brattleboro 3-1 in a Vermont girls hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Vermont Principals’ Association on Thursday released the boys and girls hockey brackets. There are three local teams, St. J Academy and Lyndon Institute in the Division II boys tournament, and the Kingdom Blades, playing in the D-II girls tourney.

The ninth-ranked Hilltoppers (9-11) square off with No. 8 Missisquoi (10-9-1) in the first round on Friday night at 7:30. The fifth-seeded Vikings (13-6-1) host No. 12 Northfield (3-17) at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday at 3.

