LYNDON — Rice Memorial had already blocked a punt and an extra point.
So with the game on the line, Lyndon head coach Dan Nolan decided not to boot the ball through the uprights. He dialed up a run play instead.
Good thinking.
Luke Dudas ran in the winning two-point conversion as Lyndon beat Rice 14-12 in overtime on Saturday.
Quarterback Cam Berry had two rushing TDs for the Vikings (2-2) who snapped a four-year home winless streak. It was their first tackle football victory at Robert K. Lewis Field since Oct. 14, 2017 (49-16 over Spaulding).
“Just a gritty, gutty performance,” Nolan said. “This is the type of victory that I think can really galvanize a team’s spirits, and lift us.”
COMEBACK KIDS
Lyndon rallied late.
In the fourth quarter, the Vikings’ defense forced three turnovers and Berry capped a 52-yard drive with a 1-yard run to make it 6-6.
That set up the dramatic overtime period.
Rice (2-2) took possession first and scored on a Kadin DeConinck 7-yard pass to Jack Burns. The two-point conversion, another throw to Burns, fell incomplete.
Lyndon answered with three straight runs by Berry — a 1-yard loss, 10-yard gain, and 1-yard TD — to make it 12-12.
Dudas (90 yards rushing) followed with the two-point try. He caught the pitch and rushed right. An outside block by freshman Ethan Lussier allowed him to waltz into the end zone for the win.
“Our line blocked, [Ethan] blocked, everything worked out perfect,” Dudas said.
STEPPING UP
Playing their first game in two weeks, Lyndon overcame a tough start.
Rice scored 80 seconds into the game on a punt block-and-score. Javan Nichols smothered the kick and Ty Samson recovered the ball in the end zone to put the Green Knights up 6-0.
The visitors from South Burlington appeared ready to roll. Then the LI defense stepped up.
Despite missing multiple key players — LB Bryon Noyes (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) and DL Victor Richardy (6-1, 300) were out and CB Jake Sanville left the game injured — the Vikings’ D forced four turnovers, three punts, and two turnovers on downs. Ashton Gould, Zach Hale and Berry each recorded a pick.
Rice, which had averaged 33 points in its past two games, went scoreless on 11 possessions in regulation. Five of those possessions came before Jonah DeConinck exited the game with injury a minute before halftime.
On a difficult day, Nolan pointed to several players that rose to the challenge on the defensive side of the ball.
Notably, backup center Ben Perkins was excellent in place of Richardy, Wyatt Shedd and Joshua Walker came off the injury list to make an impact, Colby Simpson and Lussier had standout days, and Dudas ably subbed in for Sanville over the final 10 minutes.
“Our defense is just too tough. Our kids compete too hard. And everyone is uncomfortable when they play us because we just continue to battle and fight hard. That’s what we did today and I couldn’t be more proud,” Nolan said.
BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT
The Rice defense, which had allowed less than 7 points per game before Saturday, proved equally stout.
Lyndon’s first seven drives ended with five punts (including the blocked attempt), a lost fumble, and a turnover on downs. The Vikings also turned the ball over on a botched fair catch.
Undeterred, LI kept plugging away, and that effort was rewarded in the fourth quarter.
With 9:36 to go, Rice faced 4th and 2 on their own 38. Kadin DeConinck carried the ball across midfield for a first down but fumbled the ball at the end of the play.
Lyndon recovered and marched 52 yards on 8 plays. Dudas opened the drive with runs of 12 and 25 yards. Berry capped it with a one-yard TD plunge to make it 6-6 with 6:29 remaining. Hale’s field goal attempt was blocked.
Asked to explain LI’s comeback, Berry said, “We’re Vikings and we fight to the end.”
Nolan credited his team’s selfless attitude. He pointed to a moment in the third quarter when Hale was inserted at quarterback for one play and completed a 40-yard bomb to Lussier. Berry, the team’s starting signal-caller, didn’t flinch when his coach made the call.
“I said Cam, I might think about putting [Hale] in, and he looks at me and says ‘I don’t care, let’s just go win the game,” Nolan said.
CHARACTER REVEALED
The game was a slog.
Between the weather (cold, wet and rainy), penalties (Lyndon 8, Rutland 7), turnovers (6 combined), injuries, and multiple sacks and tackles for loss on each side, it was a mentally draining game for both teams.
The fact that Lyndon stayed focused and composed despite those frustrations is a good sign, Nolan said.
“We knew it was going to be a grind, and in those types of moments it’s who can outlast who, and we were the guys that outlasted them,” he said.
Dudas said the game revealed LI’s character.
“We have tons of heart and brotherhood. We work together and we work hard,” he said.
Lyndon hosts Fair Haven (3-2) next Saturday at 1 p.m.
NOTE: It was LI’s first game against Rice since 2014 (49-8 loss) and first win over the Green Knights since 2013 (36-16).
