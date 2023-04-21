Vikings Look To Finish Off Three-Peat With New Coach, Players

The Lyndon Vikings have had a stranglehold on Division II softball since returning from a brief two-year stint in D-I.
Lyndon, the two-time defending champions, has a combined 28-1 regular season record and a pair of No. 1 seeds over the past two years — most recently capping off a perfect 19-0 season last spring.
This season, the Vikings will have a new look to them after both an important group of seniors has moved on and with the addition of new head coach Justin Smith. Smith — who coached baseball at LI from 2002-14 — replaces Chris Carr, who won 107 games and three titles over seven seasons.
“I think the goal is always to make a deep run into the playoffs,” Smith said. “It is going to take a period of adjustment for everything to fall into place. In addition, those players that remain are adjusting to a new coaching staff along with everyone else, so even the returning players are experiencing a lot of new ideas and small differences on how things are done.”
Seven seniors have graduated, including 2022 Capital co-players of the year Brydie Barton and Isabelle Priest as well as first-teamer Emma Newland and second-teamers Natalie Tenney, Kadienne Whitcomb and Imogyn Cote.
However, the five returners, which consist of four juniors and a sophomore, are a seasoned and experienced group.
“The returning players just need to lead by example,” Smith said. “The last two years were not just talent-based, those kids worked hard to reach their goals. I think setting the expectations for how hard we work and showing it through actions will be the key. There was obviously a big group of seniors to lead last year’s team so we will need some players to find their voice and take on leadership in that way as well.”
All-Capital first-teamer Jaydin Royer returns after pitching a 13-strikeout gem in last season’s championship as does second-teamer Ashleigh Simpson — a duo that should handle most of the pitching duties this year. Another second-teamer, Molly Smith, as well as honorable mention pick Molly Renadette and Rylie Taylor round out the returnees.
There are seven newcomers, made up of three seniors, a junior, two sophomores and a freshman.
“We are replacing six starting positions this spring and most of those positions will be filled by someone with no previous varsity experience,” Smith said. “I think time together is how we will accomplish our goals, trust isn’t built in a day. The kids need to trust each other on the field and at the plate. They have to trust us as coaches in the changes we are asking them to make, even when the results are not immediately obvious.
“Beyond that it is just repetition, you need to see situations over and over again to get comfortable with where the play is and the timing with the players around the bags. As coaches, we are learning how much information they need and want from us. It is a balance between seeing what they know and telling them what they need to do between pitches.”
Smith added that even with the recent success, this year’s Vikings are looking to create their own path and live in the present; they discuss the day-to-day improvement from the beginning of the season to now.
“I have not talked about the last two years with the girls,” he said. “I believe we have a number of very good athletes who are motivated to do well. I am sure there are a number of players from last year who want to see the program roll out number three in a row. As far as focus goes, I think coach Carr probably had to deal with that a little more directly because he returned largely the same group from the previous year’s championship squad.”
With the season just getting underway, Lyndon is focusing on getting players comfortable in their new roles to gain experience and find success.
“Many of the players we have were not on the last two teams, so complacency is not the immediate concern,” Smith said.
Lyndon dropped its season opener on Tuesday to D-I Mount Anthony — the program’s first loss since 2021 and just the third regular season loss since 2017 — then fell to a fellow two-time defending champion in D-III Oxbow on Thursday.
“I think when you look at the program as a whole going back prior to the last two years even, there has been great success,” Smith said. “I think the expectations for LI softball are always high, so certainly there is a little pressure to do well for sure.”
The Vikings will look to find the win column Saturday at Lake Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.