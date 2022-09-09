Vikings Ready To Roll, Host Raiders In Season Opener

Lyndon Institute had to sit back and watch the rest of the state open the Vermont high school football season last weekend.
Now it’s the Vikings’ turn.
Dan Nolan’s squad started the season with a bye, giving them an extra week of practice to refine their skills and implement strategy before taking the field for the first time. Nolan hopes the extended preseason will show its worth come time for LI’s season opener — a clash with visiting U-32 at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“[It has] allowed us to polish our offense, defense, and special teams in a way that we would not have been able to if we had to play last week,” Nolan said. “It is, however, a distinct disadvantage to have had zero meaningful live reps going into a critical league game. Regardless of that, our program’s approach to adversity is simple: ‘good.’”
The Vikings welcome a U-32 team that will also seeking its first win of the season following a 35-12 loss to Fair Haven last Friday. The Raiders emerged victorious, 16-6, when the two teams met last year.
“U-32 is a traditional power in Division II and has a large roster of over 50 kids,” Nolan said. “While they lost their first game, they are an extremely dangerous team with weapons all over the field.”
Those weapons include four-year starting running back Chase Gariboldi.
“Gariboldi is very difficult to bring down and has a terrific motor,” Nolan said. “If we don’t wrap and swarm as a defense he will break tackles and create big plays. Our focus is to slow him down and make other players beat us.”
Quarterback Landon Giroux and wide receiver Hunter Bove are two others to watch out for. Giroux threw two touchdowns last week including a long ball to Bove in the closing minutes.
“Offensively, we will look to control the clock with our running game and wear them down in the trenches,” Nolan continued.
He added that middle linebacker Aiden Boyd leads the Raider defense.
The Vikings’ offensive approach is expected to be well-balanced. Nolan says as the team finds its footing in the opening drives of the young season, that he will lean on his strong senior core for stability.
“I expect that we will have many contributors on both sides of the ball but without a doubt, we will be led by our seniors,” he said. “They have demonstrated great leadership on and off the field and that will only continue on Saturday.”
An extra week to prepare was a good thing. But, the Vikings are sick of waiting.
“Our kids are pulling at the chain and will be ready to go on Saturday,” Nolan said. “I hope to see a tough, disciplined, and selfless team that our school and community can be proud of.”
