NEWPORT — The rain may have let up briefly several times Thursday night — but the Vikings sure didn’t.
On the strength of five different touchdown scorers — via the offensive, defensive and special team units — Lyndon kept pouring it and didn’t let up en route to a wet and windy 33-20 Barrel Bowl victory over Division II rival North Country at Veterans Field in Newport.
RJ Kittredge, Jake Sanville, Cam Berry, Ethan Lussier and Colby Simpson all found the end zone; and the Vikings found themselves hoisting the coveted barrel for the 10th time in the rivalry game’s history. The gridiron slug fests between LI and NC have been happening for over a century.
“It’s a group that came together and played selflessly for each other and our community,” Lyndon coach Dan Nolan said of his team post game. “I couldn’t be more proud. A total team effort.
“Jake Sanville was a man possessed and played a phenomenal game. Colby Simpson ran hard all night and Cam Berry made some big plays.”
Without the services of quarterback Ashton Gould, Lussier stepped in calmly under center to help keep the barrel in Lyndon Center for another year. The Vikings won the last meeting in 2019 and now lead the overall series 10-5.
“I’m really proud of how composed Ethan Lussier was throughout the game,” Nolan said. “He did a terrific job of managing the offense in some tough conditions. To take some of the burden off him, however, we really wanted to lean heavily on our other backs and they responded.”
Scoreless after a quarter of play, it was the Viking defense that got the game’s first points on the board. Forcing the Falcons to punt, Kittredge rushed and blocked the punt, then recovered it and ran it a short distance into the end zone for a 6-0 lead. Sanville then doubled the lead four minutes later on a 24-yard breakthrough rush.
Not about to go down without a fight on their home field, North Country cut the lead to 12-7 with 2:52 left before the break after gaining possession on the LI 47 following a fumble. Tate Parker ran it in from 2 yards out — the Falcons were also without their top weapon, 18-TD man Hayden Boivin.
“We had to find different ways to attack the perimeter,” NC coach Lonnie Wade said. “I thought we adjusted well. We didn’t make some plays at crucial times though.”
Watson Laffoon broke through for a North Country touchdown midway through the third but the Falcons’ newly acquired lead would last a matter of seconds. After the ensuing kickoff rolled all the way inside the 5-yard line, Berry tracked it down, scooped it up, and exploded down the right sideline, 96 yards to the house.
Justin Young broke a series of tackles to muscle his way in for North Country’s third touchdown to tie the game at 20 with 3:18 to go in the third. It’d be the Falcons’ final score; Lyndon tucking away 13 unanswered in the final frame to escape Newport with the barrel in hand.
Lussier pushed his way into the end zone on a quarterback keeper and Simpson’s late score added some breathing room. Berry ended any chance of a Falcon comeback, his interception with four minutes left halted what looked to be an encouraging NC drive and sealed the LI victory.
“They’re frustrated,” Wade said of his team after the game. “Most games come down to three or four key plays and you hope to be on the good end of those. Unfortunately, we weren’t.”
For the Vikings, contributions up and down the field lead to a gritty road win; which might be just what they needed to spark a win streak as the postseason soon approaches.
“We challenged them to focus on the present moment, to let go of the past and not to worry about the future,” Nolan said. “They did that tonight. They really grew as a team. That was a big win for us over a quality opponent.”
After a scorching 4-0 start to the 2022 campaign, North Country (4-3) has now dropped three in a row and host Colchester on Friday.
Lyndon (3-3) improves to .500 and looks to make it 2-for-2 in Kingdom clashes this fall when the Vikings take on St. Johnsbury next Saturday in “The Game.”
This story will be updated with a photo gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.