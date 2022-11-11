Vikings Runners-Up After Reaching NVYFL Title Game

The Lyndon Vikings finished as runner-ups for the 2022 Northern Vermont Youth Football League seventh- and eighth-grade season. The second-seeded Vikes lost 26-16 to top-ranked Burlington/Winooski in a hard-fought championship game last Saturday at Colchester High School. They advanced to the title game after knocking out the Rodliff Raiders 32-15 in the semifinals. Members of the team include (front row): coach Tony Deth, Trenton McNally, Jonathan Donaghy, Preston Jenkins, Grant Newland, Josh Gaskin and coach Ryan Fox. Second row: Konnor Bailey, Abel Brown, Eric Johnson, David Mitchell, Owen Fox, Connor Hale, Bently Degreenia, Parker Pal and Holden Brigham. Third row: Todd Brown, Quinn Amidon, Dakota VanDyk, DJ Doner, Aiden Albright, Carter Bean, Parker Thompson, coach Travis Fraser, Patterson Eckrote and Caiden Bickford. (Contributed photo)
