LYNDON — Quentin Thomas had never scored a defensive touchdown in eight years of competitive football.
Until Saturday.
The junior lineman picked up a loose ball and rumbled 38 yards for a momentum-shifting TD that sparked Lyndon Institute’s 23-14 Division II football win over Fair Haven.
Thomas’s game-changing play came at 4:19 in the third quarter with Lyndon trailing 14-7.
Fair Haven had ripped off big runs of 15 and 23 yards, and appeared to be driving down the field, when LI defensive end RJ Kittredge stripped the ball from Fair Haven QB Joe Buxton on first and 15.
Thomas followed close behind, grabbing the ball and running as fast as his 6-foot-1, 200 pound frame would allow. He dragged FH’s Wyatt Cusanelli the final 5 yards and tumbled over the goal line.
“Without even thinking I just snagged the ball and went. I was looking back like ‘Am I doing this right?’ I’m a lineman, I didn’t know!” he said, adding that his mad dash to the end zone “was probably the fastest I’ve ever run. I was hauling.”
Luke Dudas converted the two-point try with a second-effort run, shedding multiple Fair Haven tacklers in the backfield, to give LI the lead, 15-14.
Thomas’ scoop and score was the decisive sequence as the Vikings (3-2, fourth in D-II) earned their second straight win.
“It was the play that turned the momentum in our favor,” said LI head coach Dan Nolan.
“It sealed the game,” Thomas added. “Our team was losing confidence, I could feel it in the huddle, but after that touchdown, everybody got hyped up.”
It was a costly victory for Lyndon.
Late in the first quarter starting QB Cam Berry exited the game with an arm injury. His status for the rest of the season is uncertain.
In his place juniors Zach Hale and Ashton Gould split time under center.
Hale, who started the season-opener at Spaulding and was replaced by Berry in Week 2, seamlessly transitioned back to signal-caller.
It was a credit to Hale’s character, Nolan said, that he never complained and stayed focused after being demoted.
“[After being replaced at QB] Zach had a choice to pout and be sad, or be a team player. He’s a selfless kid and he just kept working at it,” Nolan said. “He works his craft. He can execute the entire offense. And he did a heck of a job for us. It speaks volumes for his character that he continued to stay engaged.”
Meanwhile Gould — also a wide receiver, running back and long-snapper — provided LI with another running threat.
“The guy does just about everything,” Nolan said. “He sparked us a bit. The offense takes on a different identity when he is there.”
Early on, Lyndon engineered a dominant drive that ended with a Dudas 3-yard run to put the Vikings up 7-0 at 3:48 in the first quarter.
Dudas rushed for a game-high 164 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
Fair Haven (3-3) answered with two consecutive scoring drives in the second quarter.
The first came off a fumble recovery. The Slaters used a Sawyer Ramey 35-yard reception to set up a Tim Kendall 1-yard TD run to tie it 7-7 at 4:22.
Then, after an LI three-and-out, Fair Haven struck again. The Slaters drove 67 yards on three Buxton-to-Ramey passes, the last a 3-yard scoring strike to make it 14-7 with 1:06 left in the half.
Ramey finished with 17 receptions for 112 yards.
It was the second career start for Buxton, a 6-foot-4 sophomore.
“They found [Ramey] and it really hurt losing Cam [Berry, also a starting defensive back] in our secondary,” Nolan said. “We had to make some adjustments.”
Lyndon had a quick-strike scoring drive fall short to end the first half — a pass from Hale to Trevor Lussier was broken up in the end zone as time expired — but LI pulled ahead on Thomas’ fumble return in the third quarter.
The Vikings shut the door late in the fourth quarter on a Dudas 3-yard TD run and Colby Simpson (13 carries, 77 yards) 2-point conversion to make it 23-14 with 3:36 to go.
In the past two games, Dudas has rushed for 263 yards, averaging nearly nine yards per carry.
“Luke Dudas was huge for us,” Nolan said. “He played a spectacular game. He runs with really good vision, he runs hard.”
Looking ahead, Berry’s status is unclear.
However, the Vikings could be getting back three key players — OL/DL Victor Richardy, RB/LB Jake Sanville, and RB/LB Bryon Noyes — in time for a Week 7 contest against visiting U-32 (4-2) at 1 p.m. (Oct. 15).
