Underdogs vs. big dogs.
That’s the scenario Friday night as the resurgent fifth-seeded Lyndon Vikings look to challenge the top-seeded and unbeaten Bellows Falls Terriers in the Division II football semifinals at Hadley Field.
The perennial-contender Terriers (9-0), behind star running back Jed Lober and its power-run game, are coming off a 54-21 pasting of No. 8 Fair Haven in last week’s quarterfinals. They average 46 points per game.
The Vikings (4-4) are back in the semifinals for the first time since 2013. They rushed for 344 yards in a 44-26 quarterfinal upset of No. 4 Brattleboro for their first playoff triumph since the same year.
The Terriers are playing in the final four for the eighth straight season. The Vikings earlier this season in a win over Fair Haven snapped a four-year home winless streak.
Back in Week 3, Bellows Falls came to Robert K. Lewis Field, and came away with a 35-0 win that dropped Lyndon to 1-3. That game, however, was much closer than the score — 7-0 Terriers midway through the third quarter. It was the fourth shutout of the season for Bellows Falls.
Dan Nolan, coaching the Vikings in a tackle football season for the first time since leading the program to the state final in 2013, knows his team is far better now than in Week 3 and believes Lyndon can give the Terriers a game Friday night.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 6 Spaulding (5-3) locks horns with No. 2 Mount Anthony (7-2).
Nolan answered a few questions from the Caledonian-Record ahead of Friday night’s gridiron battle.
On the character of this Lyndon group …
“This group is extremely tough and resilient. We have faced a lot of adversity this year from a lower than expected turnout, to a rash of injuries, to some disappointing performances and they have always maintained a positive attitude and continued to work hard in practice. I think this resilience stems from the genuine love they have for each other, the program and the school. They have really become a brotherhood this fall.”
Expectations vs. reality …
“We expected we would have a successful season and quite frankly, we were disappointed to end up as the five seed. Our defense has played at an extremely high level all season but we have not managed to play complementary football in all phases on a regular basis. Our own miscues, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, have cost us a number of games this year.”
A loss to rival St. J in Week 8 gave Lyndon a boost. On the Vikings’ mindset this week …
“We are as confident and healthy as we have been all year. Despite losing to St. Johnsbury the kids came away with a lot of confidence as they recognized they were the much more physical of the two teams, and knew that if they had played a clean game they would have come away with a win. We met as a team that evening and it was obvious to me that while disappointed, they understood how close we were to putting it together, and more importantly, it was clear that they were not ready for the season to end. We had our best practice of the year on Tuesday and played our best game on Friday night. This week has been a continuation of the energy and focus they displayed last week.”
On playing with a full deck …
“Additionally, the kids are well aware that we were without the services of Bryon Noyes (LB/RB), Josh Walker (OT/DT), Parker Whitcomb (OT/OLB), and RJ Kittredge (OT/DE) when we saw Bellow Falls the first time. We are excited to have all hands on deck this time around.”
On the first meeting with Bellows Falls and looking ahead to Friday …
“It was 7-0 with 7 minutes remaining in the third quarter and they were facing fourth-and-2 at our 34. It appeared we had Lober stacked up for a loss on the play but he broke two tackles and managed to score a touchdown. On the ensuing drive the offense went three-and-out, they blocked a punt and recovered at our 13. From there the floodgates opened and the game got away from us. We were ineffective on offense and made some critical mistakes on special teams.
“Those two units will have to play much better on Friday night for us to get the game into the fourth quarter. If we can eliminate penalties, turnovers, and mistakes in the kicking game, I like our chances.”
The Rosters
Lyndon players: Luke Dudas, Ethyn Chhoeung, Cam Berry, Bryon Noyes, Zach Hale, Ethan Lussier, Jake Sanville, Tre Searl, Trevor Lussier, Joe Garrett, Colby Simpson, Jayden Smith, Ashton Gould, Julian Thrailkill, Quentin Thomas, RJ Kittredge, Parker Whitcomb, Tom Houghton, Levi Machell, Cameron Stowell, Victor Richardy, Ben Perkins, Wyatt Shedd, Joshua Walker, Sawyer Brown, Parker Norway, Aiden MacKenzie.
Bellows Falls players: Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, Jordan Keefe, Caden Haskell, Jonathan Terry, Curtis Greene, Jesse Darrell, Max Hooke, Josh Streeter, Brennan Haskell, Douglas Sterling, Josh Martin, Walker James, Jeb Monier, Eli Allbee, Justin Draper, Harrison Gleim, Connor Harrington, Jed Lober, Mason Scott, Noah Simino, Kevin Patterson, Ray Plummer, Patrick Barbour, Wyatt Lescord, Trenton Fletcher, Damien Stebbins, Yesrel Rivera, Dillan Perry, Will Hallock, Hunter Morey, Remington LaCroix, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Owen Garaffa, Angel Rivera.
