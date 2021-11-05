Vikings, Yellow Jackets To Battle For Field Hockey Throne

Talented, tough and together, the Lyndon Vikings will play for a Division III field hockey championship on Saturday.
They will meet the top-seeded, two-time reigning-champion Windsor Yellow Jackets at the University of Vermont’s Moulton Winder Field. Game time is set for 12:30 p.m. on the artificial turf surface.
Lyndon is playing in its first final since winning the program’s first championship in 2017. And the Vikings (8-5) enter with an 8-0 record against D-III foes.
“This team has proven throughout the season they can rise above adversity,” second-year LI coach Jen Patridge said. “We have played multiple games with several starting players out, and instead of potentially derailing their season, it has made them stronger. Their passion for the game and eagerness to learn has united this team.”
The Yellow Jackets (10-5-1) have rolled in this tournament, whipping Milton 4-0 and Fair Haven 5-0. Lyndon owns a 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Missisquoi and a 2-0 semifinal triumph over Harwood. The only like opponent for both clubs is Milton. The Vikings beat Milton 6-0 during the regular season.
Both teams bring balanced attacks.
The Vikings, who have had seven players score goals this season, are powered by All-Capital first-team forward Ella Buckingham (nine goals) and anchored in the back by All-Capital first-team goaltender Emma Newland, who has over 200 saves this season.
Buckingham, a senior, started the season in midfield, moved to the defensive side out of necessity, then moved up front where she has scored in bunches down the stretch.
Jamie Fenoff (six goals) and Delaney Raymond (seven goals, one assist) are the Vikes’ other top goal-getters while Chelsea Ott (seven assists) and Brydie Barton (three goals, two assists) are key in facilitating the offense.
Molly Smith (two goals, assist), Kiarra Reynoso (two goals, assist), Sarah Tanner (goal, two assists), Kadienne Whitcomb (two assists) and Julia Sawyer (assist) have all found the scoresheet.
“The team’s focus for the championship game is communication and positive energy,” Patridge said.
Peyton Richardson (10 goals, eight assists) powers the Yellow Jacket attack.
“We have a pretty well-rounded team,” fifth-year Windsor coach Jody Wood said. “Reese Perry (our center half) doesn’t have any goals or assists, but is one of our top players and keeps the ball on the offensive end of the field.”
Gabriella Gilbert (eight goals), Meagan Holling (four goals, three assists) and Karen Kapuscinski (seven assists) also provide offensive punch for Windsor.
“We expect Windsor will bring their experience to the championship game,” Patridge said.
But she feels her team will be ready for the moment, too.
“They are players who have played other sports and they are very competitive. I think they will handle it well.”
NOTE: Lyndon first-year assistant coach Falicia Christman was the leader of the 2017 Viking team that brought home the program’s first title. … Vikings seniors set to play their final game Saturday include Sawyer, Fenoff, Whitcomb, Victoria Young, Reynoso, Barton, Buckingham and Newland.
