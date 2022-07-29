Virginia Woman Completes ‘In Search of Memphre’ Swim
Amy Frick, 54, of Chester, Virginia, completed the 'In Search of Memphre,' a 25-mile international swim from Newport to Magog, Quebec, in 14 hours and 30 minutes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Eri Utsunomiya)

The ‘In Search of Memphre,’ a 25-mile international swim from Newport to Magog, Quebec was completed by Amy Frick, 54, of Chester, Virginia, on Wednesday.

Frick is the second person to swim the length of Lake Memphremagog since the border was re-opened. Margaret Rivard, a 15-year-old from Springfield, N.H. and Derby, completed the swim in 15 hours and 51 minutes on July 13.

