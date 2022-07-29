Virginia Woman Completes ‘In Search of Memphre’ Swim

Amy Frick, 54, of Chester, Virginia, completed the 'In Search of Memphre,' a 25-mile international swim from Newport to Magog, Quebec, in 14 hours and 30 minutes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Eri Utsunomiya)
The ‘In Search of Memphre,’ a 25-mile international swim from Newport to Magog, Quebec was completed by Amy Frick, 54, of Chester, Virginia, on Wednesday.
Frick is the second person to swim the length of Lake Memphremagog since the border was re-opened. Margaret Rivard, a 15-year-old from Springfield, N.H. and Derby, completed the swim in 15 hours and 51 minutes on July 13.
Frick began her journey at the EastSide Restaurant in Newport at 12:04 a.m., swam through the night and into the afternoon, and cleared the beach at Plage de Magog at 2:34 p.m. Her total time in the water was an impressive 14 hours and 30 minutes.
The skies were clear and moonless, with an occasional shooting star and the Big Dipper leading her north. Water temperature was generally 75 degrees and gentle tail winds ranged from 2-6 mph. Air temperature during the night dropped to 58 degrees and rose to the mid-70’s during the day.
Tess Andres of Richmond, Virginia crewed for Frick and buddy swam with her on three occasions during the swim. Phil White of Kingdom Games served as the Boat Pilot and Co-Piloting and crewing was Eri Utsunomiya, of Jersey City, New Jersey.
This was Frick’s longest swim. She has completed the 25 km Border Buster at Kingdom Swim in 2018, the 22-mile length of Lake Tahoe in 2019, Boston Light in 2015, three lakes at SCAR in 2015, all four lakes at SCAR in 2018 and Swim the Suck in 2012 and 2013 among many others.
Frick swam with power and determination throughout, at a pace a little under 2 mph for most of the way, but was clearly tired and in some pain in the last 4 miles of the swim, dropping to about 1.5 mph. She dug deep to complete, finding a bit of her own monster within.
The swim was conducted in full accordance with the letter and spirit of traditionally recognized channel crossing rules as published by the Marathon Swimmers Federation. It has been ratified by the Northeast Kingdom Open Water Swimming Association.
10 more swimmers are scheduled to attempt a crossing ‘In Search of Memphre’ this summer according to Kingdom Games.
