Virtual running: Evan Thornton-Sherman breaks North Danville record

A handful of local St. J Rec/St. J Academy runners claimed top spots in the Dickie Vance virtual running race in North Danville on Friday.
Start at your own leisure, run the distance you choose was the format, St. J track and field coach Chip Langmaid said.
Evan Thornton-Sherman won the 5.6-mile out-and-back race in a course record 32 minutes, 28 seconds, breaking the old mark held by Randy Sightler (32:45).
Andrew Thornton- Sherman won the mile in 5:59. Isaac Lenzini won the two-mile in 14:40. Joel Thornton-Sherman won the 5K in 24:24. Nathan Lenzini was second in the 5.6-mile race with a 37:10.
