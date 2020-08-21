VPA sacks postseason tournament for 7-on-7 touch football

Playoff football is sacked this fall.
A week after announcing a transition to 7-0n-7 touch football amid the ongoing pandemic, the Vermont Principals’ Association on Friday said, in unveiling its rules and guidelines, it will not be hosting a postseason tournament in 2020 because of the fundamental changes in the game’s format.
The committee “felt that it was more important to have students participate in as many games/events as possible, rather than focusing on a postseason,” Sean Farrell, committee chair and Middlebury athletic director wrote in an email to coaches and media members.
“I get that the focus is getting kids to just play, but I don’t understand why there aren’t any playoffs,” said St. J coach Rich Alercio. “If you’re doing a postseason for every sport, we should be able to have one with football as well.”
“Sure, it’s a disappointment not having a postseason,” said Lyndon coach Dan Nolan. “As competitors we want to strive to be the best, and certainly competing against other successful teams is something you want to do; that’s just a natural feeling for coaches and players.
“But if these are the circumstances we are presented with, we’d like to go out and make the best of it. The good news is this is an opportunity for us to compete, to be part of a team and give the kids a chance to work with their peers and coaches.”
Football and volleyball will be the two fall sports that won’t have postseason play this fall. Soccer, field hockey, cross-country running, golf and bass fishing all have scheduled championship dates.
The format for both football and volleyball are far different in 2020. Volleyball can only be played outdoors on grass or turf. The game-play for the other sports have not been altered, the VPA said.
“I want to start off to say that we are grateful for the opportunity to play any form of football this season, we need to keep this season in perspective, and it is our mission to allow programs to continue to develop players for the future while having fun,” Farrell wrote in the VPA guide.
“Now, more than ever, our student-athletes need to have an opportunity to be around their peers in a safe and controlled environment while having fun. Our season will be competitive and the following structure of the season supports that goal.”
Key takeaways, rules and gameplay for 7-on-7
• Facial coverings are required to be worn by all players, coaches, officials, staff and spectators at all times.
• Helmets are the only protective gear for practices and games and must be sanitized daily. Mouthguards and gloves are recommended for receivers.
• The nine-game schedule begins on Sept. 26, provided the state has moved to Step 3, and finishes on Oct. 23-24. Scheduling is still being determined, but teams can pick up their original schedule beginning Sept. 26 and have the option to add a second game regional game during the week (Tuesday/Wednesday). The local region includes St. J, Lyndon, North Country, Oxbow, Spaulding and U-32.
• Linemen will not have a separate game as originally proposed. Instead, a lineman group will play the first and third quarters while backs and receivers will play the second and fourth quarters. Defensive players in quarters two and four who also are offensive lineman can play offense during quarters one and three.
• Game duration will be four 15-minute quarters (running clock). Time will start after the opening kickoff of each half, or when the ball is first snapped from the 30-yard line.
• Touchdowns are worth six points. PATs: one point kicking from the 3-yard line, two points passing from the 10-yard line. Safeties count for two points and possession of the ball at the 30-yard line.
• All offensive plays must be passes. Lateral passes are allowed after a completed catch.
• The quarterback is allowed four seconds to throw the ball. The penalty for this infraction is a loss of down. The defense is not allowed to rush the quarterback.
• Field-goal attempts and point-after attempts are allowed but the defense can’t rush or return a blocked kick.
• A receiver or ball carrier is legally down when touched with one or both hands. Incidental contact by the defender doesn’t constitute a touch, the defender must actively touch the receiver.
• Fumbles are dead balls at the spot with the last team retaining possession. A muffed snap is not a fumble.
• Interceptions are a live ball and may be returned. The team takes possession where downed. Any fumble on a return will be considered a dead ball.
• The offensive center is not an eligible receiver.
