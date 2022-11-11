SOUTH BURLINGTON — St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hannah MacDonald was honored as one of 10 student-athlete scholars in the state of Vermont at the Vermont State Athletic Directors Association banquet held at the Double Tree in South Burlington on Monday, Nov. 7. She is a member of the Hilltopper field hockey team in the fall.
VSADA Honors SJA’s MacDonald As Student Athlete Scholar
