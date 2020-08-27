The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association’s last major tournament of the season is set for this weekend at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury.
Sixty-nine women are scheduled to compete at the 2020 Mid-Amateur Championship — an event for players 30 years of age and older.
The 2019 champion, Tiffany Maurycy, will not be in the field, leaving the door open for a new champion. That list includes last year’s runner-up Carson Laderoute of Burlington Country Club; Vermont golf legend Holly Reynolds of Copley Country Club, who placed fourth last year; and Jeanne Morrissey of Williston Golf Club, who came in fifth in 2018.
Tee times on Saturday begin at 8:30 a.m., with groups starting on both the front and back 9s. Pairings and tee times for Sunday’s final round will be determined Saturday evening.
