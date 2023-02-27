Vt. Boys Area Basketball Playoff Preview
Buy Now

Danville enters the Division IV tournament as the No. 3 seed while defending champion Blue Mountain is the five seed. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Vermont boys basketball playoffs begin Tuesday with four teams seeking return trips to the final four — two of which will have a target on their backs as defending champions.

St. Johnsbury and North Country each made it to the Division I and Division II semifinals, respectively, as the No. 1 seeds a season ago before being upset. Hazen (D-III) and Blue Mountain (D-IV) each look to defend their titles after cutting down the nets at the Barre Auditorium last year.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.