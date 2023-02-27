Vt. Boys Area Basketball Playoff Preview

The Vermont boys basketball playoffs begin Tuesday with four teams seeking return trips to the final four — two of which will have a target on their backs as defending champions.
St. Johnsbury and North Country each made it to the Division I and Division II semifinals, respectively, as the No. 1 seeds a season ago before being upset. Hazen (D-III) and Blue Mountain (D-IV) each look to defend their titles after cutting down the nets at the Barre Auditorium last year.
This time around, the 12-7 Hilltoppers enter the D-I field as a three-seed and will have a first-round bye before taking on the winner of No. 11 Burr and Burton and No. 6 Brattleboro. The Hilltoppers did not face Burr and Burton this winter but faced Brattleboro twice, losing in the season opener and then picking up a nine-point win on Jan. 7.
Harry Geng leads the SJA offense at 16.9 ppg, followed by Rex Hauser (10.9), Kerrick Medose (8.7) and Aidan Brody (8.3). They are all part of a Hilltopper defense that gave up 60 points just four times this season.
North Country, winners of 13 straight, will be near the top in D-II again this winter, also as a No 3 seed. Cooper Brueck (16.3 ppg) helped lead the Falcons to an 18-2 regular season. The NC program has been to the final four each season since making the move to D-II in 2020, including a loss in the finals in 2021.
Haidin Chilafoux (11.9 ppg) and Jorden Driver (9.5 ppg) also provide scoring punch for a team that won all but two of its games by 10 points or more. NCU gets a first-round draw with No. 14 U-32, a team they have not faced yet this season.
Lyndon (11-9) enters the postseason as the 10th-ranked team in D-II and will face No. 7 Mt. Abraham in the first round.
Again, it will be the first look at the Eagles for the Vikings as they did not face each other this winter.
Austin Wheeler has had big scoring games all season and averages 21.2 ppg alongside Ethan Lussier’s 10.7. LI is seeking its first playdown victory since 2018.
Defending D-III Hazen enters the postseason as the No. 2 seed just as the Cats were during last season’s title run.
All but one of the Wildcats’ 17 wins was decided by 19 points or more with two of their losses coming against D-II front-runners.
Tyler Rivard (25.3 ppg) does just as much damage in the scorebook as he does on the boards while Xavier Hill (10.6 ppg) helps keep an offense clicking that has topped 80 points seven times. Wings Brendan Moodie and Jadon Baker combine for roughly 16 points a night.
HU faces No. 15 Stowe first, a team it handled relatively convincingly already this year.
No. 3 Danville sports a 14-6 record and will welcome No. 14 West Rutland — a team it has not faced — as the first step to a return to the Barre Aud after a two-year absence.
Andrew Joncas (20.4 ppg) and Christain Young (14.5) both have the ability to get hot in a hurry — Joncas dropped 43 earlier this year while Young capped off the regular season with a 37-point display.
The Bears enter the postseason having played grind-it-out style contests this winter, with just two of their losses by double-digits.
Blue Mountain enters the playoffs as a five seed and with a 13-7 record although there will be no sneaking up on teams this year as the rest of D-IV is well aware of the defending champs’ capabilities.
Evan Dennis (20.7 ppg) and Ricky Fennimore (11.8) lead the way while Kason Blood (7.5) is typically in the mix as well.
BMU boasts quality wins over D-III Richford and D-IV contenders Danville and Mid-Vermont on its 2022-23 resume.
