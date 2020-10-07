BARRE — What a run for a trio of Northeast Kingdom golfers.
North Country’s Austin Giroux and St. Johnsbury’s Nelson Eaton carded 3-over 74s to become Division I co-champions at the Vermont state high school golf championships on a windy, rain-soaked Wednesday at Country Club of Barre.
Their two low rounds of the day came 24 hours after Lake Region’s Tia Martinez carded the low overall score in winning the D-II girls title on Tuesday in Swanton, leading the Rangers to their third consecutive title.
Giroux and Eaton, both juniors, finished four strokes better than Champlain Valley teammates Evan Forrest and Alex Leonard and Rutland’s Dillon Moore, who all shot 78s. Forrest on Oct. 1 won the D-I sectional (state qualifier) at Neshobe, edging runner-up Eaton (71) and Giroux (75).
Eaton, who played alongside Giroux and his North Country foursome, was happy with his round, and the chance to share the crown with a familiar foe.
“I drove it really well,” Eaton said. “Off the tee I was pretty much perfect. Really the only thing that didn’t go right today were my short putts, but I am happy with it especially with the rain and stuff.
“It’s good to tie for the win. Me and Austin were both saying like we don’t want to beat each other or lose to each other, we’re happy with the tie.”
For Giroux, he follows three older siblings — Alex, Carley and Grace — who all won team titles at North Country. Austin, however, becomes the first to claim an individual championship.
“It’s nice to be able to be a part that, winning a championship,” said Giroux, runner-up at last fall’s state championship. “I was struggling with my game going into the high school season, but it was definitely my goal to win the title.”
Familiarity gave Eaton a slight edge headed into the 18-hole event. The Groton native is a member at Country Club of Barre.
“It helped me a lot on the greens, especially knowing where every putt was going to go and where to hit it on each hole,” Eaton said. “Obviously I’ve played this course a bunch of times, probably 50 to 100 times. That really helped me just knowing where to hit the ball.”
Giroux, however, hung tough as the two golfers went toe-to-toe in the five-and-a-half-hour round, the lead changing hand multiple times as the heavy rain poured down.
“I’ve played here a few times,” said Giroux, who on Tuesday scored a goal in North Country’s 2-1 soccer win over Lamoille. “I just tried to play safe and play to what I can see. Also having Nelson there helped on a lot of shots.”
Two days, three champions from the NEK.
“I am thankful to be able to play that round with my team and to have Nelson there to push me individually,” Giroux said. “Yeah, it was a good day.”
Champlain Valley won the team event with a 317, well ahead of runner-up Rutland (341).
North Country finished seventh with 376, including scores from Jordan Eastman (88), Cameron Provost (104) and Bryce Gunn (110).
St. J didn’t qualify for the state meet as a team.
Lyndon’s Colby Langtange and teammate Mason Sylvester finished in a three-way tie for a ninth in D-II with 20-over 91s. Stratton Mountain’s Harrison DiGangi shot 74 for medalist honors.
The Vikings finished fourth (380) as a team, 35 strokes back of champion Stowe (345). Luke Dudas (96) and Whit Steen (102) also carded scores for LI.
——
Vt. State Championships
At Country Club of Barre
(Par 71)
DIVISION I
Medalist: 74 - Nelson Eaton, St. Johnsbury; Austin Giroux, North Country
Champlain Valley (317): Evan Forrest 78, Alex Leonard 78, Cam Saia 80, Kyle Rexford 81.
Rutland (341): Dillon Moore 78, William Latkin 83, Jason Ryan 85, Brady Kenosh 95.
Burr and Burton (342): Nick O’Donnell 81, Chapin Eyre 85, Caeden Herrington 86, Dillon Callen 90.
Colchester (348): Jake Baird 84, Austin Daigneault 86, Evan Baird 87, Jacobi Lafferty 91.
Essex (360): Charles Wiegand 86, Jackson Moore 90, Scott Gintof 92, Parker Martisus 92.
Spaulding (362): Garrett Cameron, 84, Brady Lamberti 87, Kieran McNamara 94, Dylan Bachand 97.
North Country (376): Austin Giroux 74, Jordan Eastman 88, Cameron Provost 104, Bryce Gunn 110.
DIVISION II
Medalist: 74 - Harrison DiGangi, Stratton Mountain
Stowe (345): Chace Newhouse 79, Lincoln Sinclair 85, JP Marhefka 90, Bowman Graves 91.
U-32 (360): Riley Richards 84, Sawyer Mislak 88, Niel Rohan 92, Owen Kellington 96.
Stratton Mountain (372): Harrison DiGangi 74, Brett Haber 92, Matthew Madden 101, Robert Stevenish 105, Yuto Takai 120.
Lyndon (380): Colby Langtange 91, Mason Sylvester 91, Luke Dudas 96, Whit Steen 102.
Harwood (381): Jacob Green 84, Parker Davey 93, Liam Guyette 101, Adyn Oshkello 103
Hartford (392): Joseph Barwood 83, Jaden Poirier 97, Ezra Mock 105, Macin Gaudette 107.
