Vt. Boys Soccer: St. J Top Seed In D-I As Tourney Brackets Released

St. Johnsbury is the top seed in the Division I tournament. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Vermont Principals’ Association on Monday released its 2020 boys soccer tournament brackets.

St. Johnsbury, which went 5-0 in an abbreviated regular-season schedule, grabbed the No. 1 seed in Division I and has a first-round bye. The other six area local teams: North Country, Lyndon, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain will be on the road in the first round that kicks off Tuesday.

Below are the area matchups for the first two rounds.

VERMONT BOYS SOCCER

Area matchups for first two rounds

DIVISION I

First Round

No. 1 St. Johnsbury (5-0), bye

Tuesday

No. 9 North Country (4-4) at No. 8 South Burlington (4-5-1), 3 p.m.

Quarterfinal

North Country-South Burlington winner at No. 1 St. J (5-0), 3 p.m.

——

DIVISION II

First Round

Tuesday

No. 13 Lyndon (2-5) at No. 4 Middlebury (5-2-1), 3 p.m.

No. 15 Lake Region (0-7-2) at No. 2 Stowe (8-1), 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday

No. 12 Mt. Abraham-No. 5 Woodstock winner vs. Lyndon-Middlebury winner, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Hartford-No. 7 U-32 winner vs. Lake Region-Stowe winner, 3 p.m.

——

DIVISION III

First Round

Tuesday

No. 9 Hazen (4-3) at No. 8 Mill River (6-4), 3 p.m.

Quarterfinal

Friday

Hazen-Mill River winner at No. 1 Vergennes (7-1-1), 3 p.m.

——

DIVISION IV

First Round

No. 10 Danville (1-6-1) at No. 7 Sharon (6-3-1), 3 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-4) at No. 8 Christ Covenant (3-2), 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday

Blue Mountain-Christ Covenant winner at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3 p.m.

Danville-Sharon winner at No. 2 Rivendell (5-1-2), 3 p.m.

