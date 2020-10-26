Vt. Boys Soccer: St. J Top Seed In D-I As Tourney Brackets Released

The Vermont Principals’ Association on Monday released its 2020 boys soccer tournament brackets.
St. Johnsbury, which went 5-0 in an abbreviated regular-season schedule, grabbed the No. 1 seed in Division I and has a first-round bye. The other six area local teams: North Country, Lyndon, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain will be on the road in the first round that kicks off Tuesday.
Below are the area matchups for the first two rounds.
VERMONT BOYS SOCCER
Area matchups for first two rounds
DIVISION I
First Round
No. 1 St. Johnsbury (5-0), bye
Tuesday
No. 9 North Country (4-4) at No. 8 South Burlington (4-5-1), 3 p.m.
Quarterfinal
North Country-South Burlington winner at No. 1 St. J (5-0), 3 p.m.
——
DIVISION II
First Round
Tuesday
No. 13 Lyndon (2-5) at No. 4 Middlebury (5-2-1), 3 p.m.
No. 15 Lake Region (0-7-2) at No. 2 Stowe (8-1), 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday
No. 12 Mt. Abraham-No. 5 Woodstock winner vs. Lyndon-Middlebury winner, 3 p.m.
No. 10 Hartford-No. 7 U-32 winner vs. Lake Region-Stowe winner, 3 p.m.
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Tuesday
No. 9 Hazen (4-3) at No. 8 Mill River (6-4), 3 p.m.
Quarterfinal
Friday
Hazen-Mill River winner at No. 1 Vergennes (7-1-1), 3 p.m.
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
No. 10 Danville (1-6-1) at No. 7 Sharon (6-3-1), 3 p.m.
Wednesday
No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-4) at No. 8 Christ Covenant (3-2), 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday
Blue Mountain-Christ Covenant winner at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3 p.m.
Danville-Sharon winner at No. 2 Rivendell (5-1-2), 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.