Vt. D-II Soccer: Solons End Rangers’ Magical Playoff Run

BURLINGTON — A breakout performance in the second half by Ronnie Riby-Williams guided the No. 6 Montpelier boys soccer team to Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over No. 15 Lake Region.
The sophomore striker buried back-to-back goals before setting up Quinn Mills during the final minutes. Lake Region keeper Connor Ullrich held the Solons scoreless for the first half, but the Rangers’ Cinderella run finally ended after Riby-Williams found his groove.
“We had created quite a few chances in the first half,” Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. “Ben (Collier) had a few shots blocked and their goalkeeper made some nice saves. At halftime we talked about our forwards and midfielders making runs in behind their back line. And we tried to get our backs to be a little more aggressive going forward. When you let a team stick around, it’s always dangerous. Especially a team that had been on a roll like they have. We stressed at halftime to push to get that first goal. I actually thought it was going to be a one-goal game. So we tried to get it into the guys’ minds to keep pushing and keep attacking.”
Brecken Shea assisted what proved to be the game-winner by delivering a pass from the right end line. Riby-Williams was denied on his first attempt at a one-time shot outside the right post. He kept with the play and hammered home the rebound from close range. Riby-Williams doubled the lead in the 68th minute before setting up Mills for a 1-on-1 opportunity at the end.
“It’s not a bad time to be scoring goals,” Bagley said. “We scored against Harwood, which is a tough team, before we went to penalty kicks. And we got a couple against Missisquoi and three against U-32. The guys are playing well lately.”
Montpelier keeper Max Weinstein (two saves) earned his sixth shutout of the season. Ullrich stopped eight shots for Lake Region (2-8-2). The Rangers were winless during the regular season before defeating eight-time defending champ Stowe in the playdowns and U-32 in the quarterfinals.
“I give Lake Region a lot of credit for doing what they did in the playoffs,” Bagley said. “They’re a tough opponent, they’re played incredibly hard and they made it very difficult for us. We had to be at our best to beat them tonight. And we played really well the entire game. We had some good chances in the first half and we just weren’t able to make that breakthrough. They put a lot of numbers behind the ball and we had a goal called back early on a shot by Noah (Samuelson) because of offside.”
Montpelier (8-3) will face No. 1 Milton (10-0) in Saturday’s title game at South Burlington. The Solons will seek their first title since 1996 and will play on a turf field for the second straight match.
“It was a good run and am very proud of the team for our resilience and hard work over the last two weeks,” said Rangers coach Malcolm Cheney. “As we expected, Montpelier was an incredibly talented and organized team. We held on for the first half to keep it scoreless, but eventually they were able to break us down in the second half. Connor Ullrich played well to keep us in the game. Hats off to a very good Montpelier team.”
