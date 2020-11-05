DANVILLE — Madison Bartlett scored the winning penalty kick to clinch No. 6 Hazen’s 1-1 (3-1) win over No. 2 Danville in a Division IV semifinal on Thursday.
Except she didn’t know it.
There was a pause before the Wildcats ran together and celebrated their first finals berth since the Reagan administration.
“Oh, I was not aware, I thought we were still going,” said Bartlett with a laugh. “Then everyone just started screaming.”
Hazen can be forgiven for the moment of disbelief.
The Wildcats (6-5) opened the season with a five-game losing streak and were outscored 11-5 in that span.
But they never lost faith in themselves.
Since a 3-2 loss to Danville on Oct. 14, the resurgent Wildcats have won six straight (three by shutout) with an average winning score of 3-1.
They advance to face top-seeded Proctor (12-0) in the D-IV championship game at Apple Jack Field in Manchester at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“These players really grew as a team,” said second-year head coach Harry Besett.
Key to Hazen’s mid-season turnaround were the team’s four seniors: Alleigh Gabaree, Macy Molleur, Natalie Geoffroy, and Bartlett.
Their poise and experience stabilized a young Wildcats roster that includes no juniors, five sophomores, three freshmen and two eighth graders.
All four came up big on Thursday.
Gabaree made 24 saves in net, Molleur scored her sixth goal of the playoffs, Geoffroy anchored the team’s tightfisted defense, and Gabaree, Molleur and Bartlett all converted their penalty kicks.
“This year especially, from the beginning of the season to the end of the season, they’ve become good leaders,” Besett said.
Danville (7-4) ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak but opened the playoffs with a pair of shutout wins over Craftsbury, 5-0, and Long Trail, 2-0.
The Indians’ calling card was defense.
The defensive unit anchored by midfielder Liza Morse, sweeper Zoe Crocker, and outside fullbacks Carlie Beliveau and Macy Voganschneider allowed one goal per game this season.
They continued their stellar play Monday.
Danville’s defense prevented breakaway opportunities, held Molleur in check, and controlled possession for much of the game. Goaltender Colleen Flinn made eight saves.
“Our team really played the game plan to a T,” said Danville head coach Spenser Morse.
Despite its stout defense, Danville struggled to score.
The Indians repeatedly worked the ball into the goal area, only to have their scoring chances smothered by Gabaree and Hazen’s central defenders Geoffroy and sophomore Lily Castle.
Danville outshot Hazen 25-9 but converted just one chance, tying the score 1-1 in the second half on a header by Ava Marshia.
“We had a lot of opportunities we just struggled to put it away,” coach Morse said.
Meanwhile, Hazen kept its cool.
They played Danville to a stalemate for 110 minutes and then converted three of five penalty kicks.
Gabaree and Molleur converted their PKs to put Hazen up 2-0 and then, after Danville’s Voganschneider made it 2-1, Bartlett delivered the dagger.
“The fact that we were able to hold our own and send ourselves to the state championship is over-the-moon exciting,” said Gabaree. “I can’t put it into words. At the end of the season we set a goal to win our first playoff game. Then the next. Then the next. And our final goal is to get a banner go hang in the gym.”
The Hazen girls’ soccer program seeks its first title in its fourth championship game appearance. They were Division III runners up in 1985, 1986 and 1987.
They do so in unusual circumstances.
The coronavirus has made this a very different soccer season. Players lives and educations have been turned upside down. Under those circumstances the Wildcats overcame a difficult start to the season and turned themselves into contenders.
“It shows that we can work through a bunch of hardships. I’m just super proud of us,” Gabaree said.
Now it’s on to the finals.
And during a pandemic, a title will be even sweeter.
Said Molleur, “As our senior year is being totally ruined by a virus, it feels like ‘finally, something good, finally, something positive.’”
