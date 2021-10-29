Vt. Football Playoff Roundup: Vikings KO Brattleboro, Get First Playoff Win Since 2013; Essex Ends St. J’s Season

BRATTLEBORO — With Trevor Lussier (94 yards rushing, two TDs, 15 tackles on defense), Luke Dudas (180 yards rushing, three TDs) and its stout interior lines leading the way, fifth-seeded Lyndon Institute knock off No. 4 Brattleboro 44-26 in a Divison II football quarterfinal on Friday night.
It was Lyndon’s first playoff win since 2013, when the Vikings reached the D-II title game, and completed a season sweep of the Colonels (a 21-20 Viking win on Sept. 10).
The Colonels had no answer for the Vikings’ all-rushing offensive scheme on Friday. Dudas, Lussier and quarterback Ashton Gould kept their legs churning and continuously carried Colonel tacklers an extra two-three yards.
The Vikings had an interception early in the game, and converted it to a touchdown by Dudas from 4 yards out. Zach Hale’s PAT made it 7-0 with 5:11 left.
Another pick, this one by Gould, led to LI’s second score with 1:47 left and a 14-0 lead. It was scored by Lussier from 3 yards out, and set the tone for the rest of the game.
Brattleboro did get on the board early in the second quarter on a 19-yard pass caught by tight end William Thurber with 9:45 left (14-7), but the Vikings answered it and more. With 3:31 to halftime Gould scored from 3 yards out, culminating a drive that included four first downs (21-7).
That led to a blitz of late scoring in which the Colonels connected on a 40-yard strike to Thurber with 1:05 to halftime (21-14). But Hale’s field goal from 32 yards out on the last play of the half made it a 24-14 intermission count, and LI in the second half picked up right where it left off in the first.
The Vikings forced an early Brattleboro punt and, starting from its 27, scored with 4:41 left on Dudas’ 3-yard run off tackle for a commanding 31-14 lead. A 35-yard gain by Dudas on this drive went to the Brattleboro 30. At this point in the game, the Viking senior had 138 yards on 16 carries.
LI had two TDs in the fourth quarter and Brattleboro one as each kicker missed his first PAT. Dudas got his third TD with 6:23 left (38-14), while Lussier busted up the gut on a 41-yard TD sprint with 2:52 left and a 44-20 lead.
Brattleboro’s last score came on the last play of the game.
The Vikings (4-4) will visit undefeated top-seed Bellows Falls (9-0) in next Friday’s semifinals. LI lost to Bellows Falls 35-0 on Sept. 18.
— BY STEPHEN GARFIELD
NO. 4 ESSEX 27, NO. 5 ST. JOHNSBURY 13: In Essex, the mistakes were costly, but the Hilltoppers battled to the bitter end.
Trailing 20-3 in the second half, St. J fought back to within 20-13 and had the ball near midfield with 2:30 before falling to the Hornets in a Division I quarterfinal battle on Friday night.
Essex quarterback Ben Serrantonio (267 total yards) was a menace all night, tossing a pair of TDs and running for another to power the Hornets, who avenged a 35-28 loss at St. Johnsbury in Week 5.
The Hilltoppers end the season with a 4-4 mark, all four of their losses coming on the road. Essex (6-3) advances to play Rutland in next week’s semifinals.
It’s the first time since 2015 the Hilltoppers have not reached the semifinals.
St. J scored first on Friday night, a Karson Clark 26-yard field goal late in the first quarter. But the Hornets took over from there.
Essex grabbed a 7-3 lead on a Ben Serrantonio 47-yard strike to Joshua Brown. The two connected again on a 10-yard score to give the Hornets a 14-3 lead with 9 minutes left to halftime.
The Essex defense then changed the game, stripping St. J quarterback Quinn Murphy on the goal line as Murphy tried to score on a QB keeper. The Hornets recovered at their own 1-yard line.
EHS led 14-3 at halftime.
Serrantonio then blew the game open on the second play from scrimmage in the second half, busting up the middle and racing to the end zone for an 81-yard score and a 20-3 lead.
But the Hilltoppers didn’t give up.
Murphy hit Gavynn Kenney-Young for a short 2-yard TD connection with 8:23 to play to trim the deficit to 20-10.
Kenney-Young recovered the ensuing onside kick at the Essex 41, but Walker Root picked off a Murphy pass over the middle.
After a St. J defensive stand, a short Essex punt and a drive inside the 5, Clark banged a 21-yard field goal to make it 20-13 with 3:52 to play.
The Hilltoppers then got another shot after recovering a Hornet fumble at their own 42 with 2:20 to go. But St. J was stopped on downs and Hornet running back Oliver Orvis busted a 48-yard TD run to put EHS up 27-13 with 1:29 to play. Orvis finished the night with 130 yards on 14 carries.
Murphy ended his standout junior campaign by completing 33 of 51 passes for 256 yards (one TD, one pick). He also rushed for a team-best 80 yards.
Sam Begin caught seven balls for 91 yards and Alejandro Orozco snagged 12 catches for 79 yards. Kenney-Young (seven) and Jacob Silver combined for 12 catches and 79 yards.
— BY MICHAEL BENIASH
