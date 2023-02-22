Vt. Girls Area Basketball Playoff Preview

The Vermont girls basketball playoffs began Tuesday night with all three local teams in action advancing to their respective quarterfinal rounds.
No. 5 Lake Region toppled No. 12 Milton and No. 8 Lyndon caught fire to beat No. 9 Enosburg in Division II; No. 8 Danville pummeled No. 9 Proctor in D-IV first-round action.
The four other Vermont schools in the CR’s coverage area (St. Johnsbury, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain) are ranked as the three seed or higher in their respective divisions.
The Hilltopper girls are a balanced group that ended the season at 13-6 and as the No. 3 ranked team in D-I. St. J earned a first-round bye and will play No. 6 Mt. Mansfield, a team that SJA split the season series with.
Hayden Wilkins (12.2 ppg) and Cassidy Kittredge (10.7) lead the scoring. Kaia Andersen and Kaylee Weaver provide great contributions as well, both defensively and by helping facilitate the offense.
North Country rolls into the postseason as the likely favorite in D-II after capping off a 20-o regular season and earning the No. 1 seed. The Falcons begin their quest for a second title in three years with a first-round matchup with four-win U-32 — a team they handled by a 37-point margin way back in December.
The Falcons’ three-headed monster of Sabine Brueck (17.3 ppg), Cora Nadeau (13.4) and Maya Auger (8.7) average just shy of 40 points a game.
Sakoya Sweeney and the Lake Region Rangers (14-7) won the D-III title in 2021 and then lost in the championship game in 2022. After cruising through the playdowns, a return trip to the Barre Auditorium for the fifth straight winter would mean No. 5 LR escaped a road quarterfinal at No. 4 Harwood. A win over the Highlanders could then possibly set up a semifinal date with rival/neighbor North Country.
The Rangers beat Harwood by 17 on Jan. 10 but lost by nine the second time around less than a month later. Sweeney remains one of the area’s best bucket-getters, averaging just over 18 points a contest after claiming the CR’s Player of the Year as a junior.
The No. 8 Lyndon Vikings (12-9) are also no stranger to recent postseason success, advanced to the D-II semifinals a year ago. LI used some electric outside shooting to advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of No. 1 North Country and No. 17 U-32.
Brooke’lyn Robinson (20.4 ppg) has lit up scoreboards all winter long and alongside Delaney Raymond lead a Viking team that has won four of its last five contests.
NC topped LI in two meetings this season, both back in December, with the most recent being a 41-30 score.
Along with the aforementioned Falcons, Hazen (18-1) enters the postseason as one of the hottest teams around. Winners of 18 straight following a season-opening loss, the Wildcats have since steamrolled through the Mountain Division en route to the No. 2 seed in D-III.
Recently named Mountain Division player of the year Caitlyn Davison (20.8 ppg) and Alexis Christensen (10.7) headline a HU team that is seeking its first Barre Aud appearance since 2018. Efforts to get back to the final four first start with a meeting with No. 15 Winooski — a team they have beaten twice by a combined 92 points.
No. 8 Danville (10-11) has won seven of its last nine, including a 60-29 rout of No. 9 Proctor in Tuesday’s first round game. Now, the Bears will take on undefeated and top-ranked West Rutland in the quarterfinals.
Laci Potter has been on an absolute tear of late, averaging almost 27 points over her last three games compared to her team-best season average of just over 16 a game.
West Rutland handled Proctor by a similar margin as Danville, 68-34, on Jan. 16. The Bears are seeking a third straight trip to the final four.
No. 2 Blue Mountain (17-3) has made a Barre Aud appearance in four of the last five seasons and seems capable of doing so again this winter after going undefeated against divisional opponents in the regular season.
Jordan Alley (13.6 ppg) and Kyra Nelson (9.9) are the two leading scorers on a Bucks team that has seen six different players reach double-digit scoring in a game this winter. BMU earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 10 Mount St. Joseph and No. 7 Williamstown on Saturday.
