Vt. Girls Area Basketball Playoff Preview
Visiting North Country topples Lake Region 48-37 in a Vermont Division II basketball season opener in Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Vermont girls basketball playoffs began Tuesday night with all three local teams in action advancing to their respective quarterfinal rounds.

No. 5 Lake Region toppled No. 12 Milton and No. 8 Lyndon caught fire to beat No. 9 Enosburg in Division II; No. 8 Danville pummeled No. 9 Proctor in D-IV first-round action.

