SWANTON — Finally.
So close the last three golf seasons, Lake Region senior Tia Martinez captured her first individual crown at the Vermont state championship on Tuesday at Champlain Country Club, leading the Rangers to a three-peat in Division II.
Martinez produced an 11-over-82 on the par-71 Swanton track, the day’s low overall round.
“It’s relieving,” said Martinez, The Record’s reigning Girls Golfer of the Year who finished third as a freshman and runner-up the last two seasons.
After playing a practice round last week at Champlain and carding a 91, Martinez said she “was much better today.” She birdied a par 3 and was rock solid with “a bunch of pars,” she said. “My putting was the best part of my day.”
Even sweeter, Martinez topped Otter Valley’s Mia Politano by six strokes, unseating the defending champ. Politano beat Martinez by four strokes last season.
“I was very excited to beat her,” Martinez said. “I’ve practiced all summer long and came out with the victory in the end.”
Teammate Madeleine Racine carded a 108 as the Rangers produced a two-person winning score of 190, 13 shots clear of Otter Valley and hositing the trophy for a third straight fall.
St. J Academy’s Pearl Hudson took fifth in the Division I tournament with a 99, 16 strokes back of winner Kaylie Porter of Burr and Burton. Porter’s Bulldogs (187) edged CVU by six strokes for the team title.
North Country’s Cora Nadeau shot 106 for ninth place while her teammate Marta Potter fired a 113. The Falcons finished fifth (219) in D-I.
2020 H.S. girls golf state championships
At Champlain C.C.
(Par 71)
DIVISION I
Medalist: 83 - Kaylie Porter, Burr and Burton
Burr and Burton (187): Kaylie Porter 83, Grace McDonald 104.
Champlain Valley (193): Lindsey Beer 96, Clare Stackpole-McGrath 97.
Essex (203): Macey McGovern 101, Ashley Stempek 102.
South Burlington (213): Sage Bennett 95, Lian Wijetunga 118.
North Country (219): Cora Nadeau 106, Marta Potter 113.
Colchester (239): Caitlin Connors 119, Jayme Baldwin 120.
BFA-St. Albans (245): Ashley Seymour 113, Georgia Casavant 132.
DIVISION II
Medalist: 82 - Tia Martinez, Lake Region
Lake Region (190): Tia Martinez 82, Madeleine Racine 108.
Otter Valley (203): Mia Politano 88, Elena Politano 115.
Harwood (222): Jordan Hunter 99, Maddie Cheney 123.
Rice (224): Sara Beth Marroquin 100, Grace Marroquin 124.
U-32 (235): Page Oakes 116, Allie Guthrie 119.
Milton (236): Samantha Borman 113, Kira Jennings 123.
