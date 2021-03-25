Vt. Girls Hoops: 2021 All-Mountain League Selections

Colleen Flinn stops and pops in the paint during Danville's 59-36 win over rival Blue Mountain in a Division IV clash on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Flinn was named first-team All-Mountain. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2021 All-Mountain Girls Basketball Awards

As selected by league coaches.

Player of the Year: Shelby Wells, Peoples

Defensive Team of the Year: Danville

Rookie Of the Year: Sierra Derby, Richford

Coach Of the Year: Amanda Tingaud, Peoples

First Team

Melania Fogg, Peoples

Gracie Beck, Peoples

Colleen Flinn, Danville

Paige Superneau, Fairfax

Jaycee Douglas, Fairfax

Second Team

Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen

Macy Molleur, Hazen

Piper Mattson, Northfield

Rylie Cadieux, Danville

Hazel Albee, Fairfax

Honorable Mention

Jordyn Jackson, Stowe

Faith Benjamin, Fairfax

Mychaela Watson, Peoples

Laci Sandvil, Danville

Alexis Christiansen, Hazen

Parker Reeves, Stowe

Pete Hart Award

Given to one member of each team in Mountain League to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents. The award is named after Pete Hart, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009.

Danville — Autumn Larocque

