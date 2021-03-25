Vt. Girls Hoops: 2021 All-Mountain League Selections

2021 All-Mountain Girls Basketball Awards
As selected by league coaches.
Player of the Year: Shelby Wells, Peoples
Defensive Team of the Year: Danville
Rookie Of the Year: Sierra Derby, Richford
Coach Of the Year: Amanda Tingaud, Peoples
First Team
Melania Fogg, Peoples
Gracie Beck, Peoples
Colleen Flinn, Danville
Paige Superneau, Fairfax
Jaycee Douglas, Fairfax
Second Team
Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen
Macy Molleur, Hazen
Piper Mattson, Northfield
Rylie Cadieux, Danville
Hazel Albee, Fairfax
Honorable Mention
Jordyn Jackson, Stowe
Faith Benjamin, Fairfax
Mychaela Watson, Peoples
Laci Sandvil, Danville
Alexis Christiansen, Hazen
Parker Reeves, Stowe
Pete Hart Award
Given to one member of each team in Mountain League to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents. The award is named after Pete Hart, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009.
Danville — Autumn Larocque
