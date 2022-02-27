LYNDON CENTER — Brooke’lyn Robinson had 20 points and Kadienne Whitcomb added 12 as top-seeded Lyndon Institute topped No. 9 Springfield 54-37 in the Division II quarterfinals at Alumni Gymnasium on Saturday night.
It’s the first trip to the final four since the Vikings cut the nets in 2017. Lyndon (17-2) takes on fourth-seeded hometown favorite Spaulding (17-4) in the semifinals Monday night at Barre Aud (8:15 p.m.)
“I am so proud of this senior group for the way they worked so hard to achieve this goal and brought the younger kids along with them,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said of seniors Emma Renaudette, Ella Buckingham, Hannah Demers, Olivia Lewis, Isabelle Priest, Whitcomb and Julia Sawyer. “This team is just terrific to be around.
“Big challenge Monday against a very tough Spaulding team,” Berry added.
Lyndon defeated the Crimson Tide 56-51 on Jan. 8.
SHS (11-11): Macie Stagner 5-0-11, Anders 1-0-2, Muther 1-0-2, Welch 1-0-2, Tewksbury 1-0-2, Steele 2-0-4, Megan Stagner 1-0-3, Clark 5-0-11. Totals: 17-FG 0-3-FT 37.
LI (17-2): Isabelle Priest 1-0-3, Kadienne Whitcomb 2-4-12, Emma Renaudette 2-2-6, Delaney Raymond 2-0-5, Brooke’lyn Robinson 5-6-20, Molly Smith 1-0-2, Olivia Lewis 1-1-3, Molly Renaudette 1-1-3. Totals: 16-FG 14-25-FT 54.
SHS 6 9 11 11 — 37
LI 12 17 12 13 — 54
3-Point FG: S 3 (Clark, Me. Stasner, Ma. Stasner). L 8 (Robinson 4, Whitcomb 2, Priest, Raymond). Team Fouls: M 20, L 8. Fouled Out: S, (Ma. Stasner).
No. 4 SPAULDING 50, No. 4 NORTH COUNTRY 26: In Barre, Sara Donahue scored 14 points, Autumn Lewis added 12 Yvonne Roberge 11 as the Crimson Tide used a big first quarter to dethrone the defending champion Falcons.
Spaulding advances to the semifinals for the second straight season and will face Lyndon on Monday night at Barre Aud (8:15 p.m.)
The Tide outscored North Country 21-2 in the first frame, putting the Falcons in too deep a hole.
Sabine Brueck (11) and Cora Nadeau combined for 19 points in the loss.
“Spaulding was good in the first quarter — not sure they missed a shot and we were back on our heels,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. Quarters 2-4 were evenly matched, but we were in too big a hole.
“I’m very proud of our team and the season we had together. We had some positive experiences and opportunities to build on for next year. We will miss our seniors. Libby [Prue], Hope [Dobler], and Cece [Marquis[ were true team-first players. They were a pleasure to coach over the last two years.”
NCU (15-6): Josi Fortin 1-0-2, Sabine Brueck 4-1-11, Hope Dobler 1-1-3, Libby Prue 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 4-0-8. Totals: 11-FG 2-8-FT 26.
SHS (17-4): Roberge 2-7-11, Poulin 3-2-9, Donahue 6-1-14, Elliott 1-0-2, Lewis 6-0-12, MacAuley 0-2-2. Totals: 18-FG 12-18-FT 50.
NCU 2 6 9 9 — 26
SHS 21 9 11 9 — 50
3-Point FG: N 2 (Brueck); S 2 (Poulin, Donahue). Team Fouls: N 17, x, S 12. Fouled Out: N, Nadeau.
DIVISION I
No. 4 ESSEX 68, No. 5 ST. JOHNSBURY 50: In Essex, the Hornets’ Paige Winter had five of Essex’s 15 three-pointers for a game-high 18 points as the Hilltoppers’ season came to an end in the quarterfinals.
“The final score was not indicative of the game,” SJ coach Jade Huntington said. “Really a six-to-10 point game most of the night. Great shooting performance by Essex as they welcomed back their leading scorer Paige Winters, after being out with an injury for the last few weeks.
Hilltoppers sophomore Kaia Anderson had 16 points in a stellar season finale.
“Our team showed such grit and fight today handling their pressure defense – we just came up short offensively,” Huntington said. “We had a lot of great looks around the basket playing aggressively to the rim that just wouldn’t go down.
“Very proud of this young team and the season they put together. While it is sad to say goodbye to the season, there is a great deal to look forward to with this young group coming back next year.”
SJ (10-8): Lilian Kittredge 1-0-2, Kaylee Weaver 2-0-4, Cassidy Kittredge 3-0-8, Ashley Clark 3-3-9, Emma Greenan 1-0-2, Kyara Rutledge 2-0-4, Kacie Nelson 0-1-1, Kaia Anderson 6-4-16, Hayden Wilkins 2-0-4. Totals: 20-FG 8-12-FT 50.
EHS (13-6): Winter 6-1-18, Robidoux 1-0-3, Appenzeller 3-0-8, White 1-0-3, Whitney 2-0-6, Williams 2-0-4, Stevens 1-0-2, Mercier 7-1-17, Spagnulo 1-1-4, Gookin 1-0-3. Totals: 25-FG 3-6-FT 68.
SJ 10 12 15 13 — 50
EHS 16 14 20 18 — 68
3-Point FG: S 2 (C. Kittredge); E 15 (Winter 5, Robidoux, Appenzeller 2, White, Whitney 2, Mercier 2, Spagnulo, Gookin). Team Fouls: S 8, E 14.
DIVISION IV
No. 3 BLUE MOUNTAIN 54, No. 6 MID VERMONT CHRISTIAN 30: In Wells River, Kyra Nelson and Jordan Alley (nine rebounds) each had 17 points as the Bucks won their eighth straight while advancing to their fourth final four in five seasons.
Blue Mountain will challenge No. 2 West Rutland in Wednesday’s semifinals. Tip is slated for 6:30 at Barre Aud.
With a game-high 22 points Hayley Goodwin scored most of the Eagles’ points before fouling out.
MVC (13-9): Whitcomb 1-0-2, Polacits 0-1-1, Goodwin 6-8-22, Bascom 2-1-5. Totals: 9-FG 10-13-FT 30.
BMU (17-4): Lauren Joy 2-0-5, Kyra Nelson 7-5-17, Emma Dennis 1-0-3, Jordan Alley 7-1-17, Karli Blood 0-2-2, Keegan Tillotson 0-1-1, Kolby Nelson 3-3-9. Totals: 21-FG 9-25-FT 54.
MVC 11 3 5 11 — 30
BMU 14 13 7 20 — 54
3-Point FG: M 2 (Goodwin); B 3 (Joy, Ky. Nelson, Dennis). Team Fouls: M 22, B 17. Fouled Out: M, Homer-Richards, Goodwin.
