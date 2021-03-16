LYNDON CENTER — Brooke’lyn Robinson (13), Olivia Lewis (11), Kadienne Whitcomb (10) hit double-figures scoring as the hot-shooting Lyndon Vikings eliminated No. 12 Mt. Abraham 53-39 in a Division II first-round clash.
It was the Vikings’ second win in three days against the Eagles. Fifth-seeded LI advances to a Friday quarterfinal in Barre with No. 4 seed Spaulding (6 p.m.).
“A real solid first half and a gritty second half,” LI coach Eric Berry said after the team made five of its seven 3-pointers in the first half. “Brooke [Robinson] had 12 big second-half points and Kadienne [Whitcomb] hit clutch free throws in the fourth quarter, going 5-for-6. And it was good to have Olivia [Lewis] back and get three [players] in double figures.”
The Vikings dedicated the win to the Kingdom Blades girls hockey team, whose promising season came to an abrupt end Tuesday because of COVID issues.
Spaulding brings a 5-5 record into Friday’s game. The Tide ousted Lamoille on Tuesday night.
MT. ABE (1-8): Savannah Scrodin 2-1-5, Maia Jensen 1-5-7, Abigail Reen 6-3-17, Laura Bonar 0-2-2, Camilienne Messe 4-0-8. Totals: 13-FG 11-13-FT 39.
LYNDON (5-3): Isabelle Priest 1-0-2, Kadienne Whitcomb 2-5-10, Hannah Demers 1-2-5, Ella Buckingham 2-2-6, Delaney Raymond 1-0-3, Delaney Noyes 1-0-2, Natalie Ely 0-1-1, Brooke’lyn Robinson 4-3-13, Olivia Lewis 3-5-11. Totals: 15-FG 16-33-FT 53.
MA 7 10 11 11 — 39
LI 18 11 8 16 — 53
3-Point FG: M 2 (Reen); L 7 (Robinson 2, Buckingham 2, Whitcomb, Demers, Raymond). Team Fouls: M 23, L 14. Fouled Out: M, Reen.
No. 2 NORTH COUNTRY 66, No. 15 MILL RIVER 6: In Newport, McKenna Marsh had 16 points and Riann Fortin added 15 among the 11 players who scored for the Falcons in the first-round rout.
North Country hosts No. 10 Burr and Burton in a quarterfinal Saturday at 2. The Bulldogs eliminated Middlebury 57-37.
MR (1-8): Kelley 1-0-2, Trujillo 1-0-2, Tarbell 0-2-2. Totals: 2-FG 2-4-FT 6.
NC (7-2): McKenna Marsh 6-2-16, Julia Baker 1-0-2, Emma Fortin 2-0-4, Hailey Pothier 4-0-8, Hope Dobler 2-1-5, Rileigh Fortin 2-0-4, Bailey Arkley 1-0-2, Riann Fortin 6-3-15, Cora Nadeau 2-0-5, Libby Prue 1-0-2, Reeve Applegate 1-1-3. Totals: 28-FG 7-11-FT 66.
MR 0 1 1 4 — 6
NC 21 12 24 9 — 66
3-Point FG: N 3 (Marsh 2, Nadeau). Team Fouls: M 8, N 9.
DIVISION I
No. 8 S. BURLINGTON 37, No. 9 ST. JOHNSBURY 20: In South Burlington, the Wolves expanded a 10-6 halftime lead, outscoring the Hilltoppers 27-13 in the half to end the Hilltoppers’ season at 3-7. Polly Currier paced St. J with six points in her final game.
SJA (3-7): Adriana Lemieux 1-0-3, Kylie Lapete 1-0-2, Kaia Anderson 1-0-2, Polly Currier 2-0-6, Kaylee Weaver 2-0-5, Hayden Wilkins 0-2-2. Totals: 6-FG 2-6-FT 20.
SB (4-6): Heldman 2-0-5, Knudsen 4-3-11, Hayes 1-0-2, Staley 3-1-8, Rozzi 3-4-10, Bouffard 0-1-1. Totals: 13-FG 9-12-FT 37.
SJA 2 5 11 2 — 20
SB 3 7 16 11 — 37
3-Point FG: SJ 4 (Currier 2, Lemieux, Weaver); SB 2 (Heldman, Staley). Team Fouls: SJ 15, SB 13.
DIVISION III
No. 8 MT. ST. JOSEPH 36, No. 9 HAZEN 31: In Rutland, Tianna Gallipo scored 11 points and Ella Paquin added eight points and 12 boards as the Green Wave knocked off the visiting Wildcats.
MSJ scored the final five points to break free from a 31-all deadlock.
Alleigh Gabaree scored 12 and Natalie Geoffrey added 11 for Hazen, which finishes the season at 4-6. The Green Wave (5-5) advances to face No. 1 West Rutland in the quarterfinals.
DIVISION IV
No. 4 DANVILLE 58, No. 13 BLUE MOUNTAIN 50: In Danville, Colleen Flinn, Carlie Beliveau and Ryley Cadieux made double-figure scoring to overcome a big effort by the visiting Bucks, who were led by a game-high 22 points from Lauren Joy and 15 from Jordan Alley.
“Very proud of the girls tonight. We got down a few times throughout the game but kept playing hard and were able to keep battling back,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “Lauren Joy hit some huge 3s in the third quarter, and that really got the rest of the girls going. Everyone did some good things and the bench had great energy. The girls represented themselves and BMU very well tonight.”
Flinn had 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks while Beliveau, Ava Marshia and Autumn Larocque each had five boards.
“Great playoff game, both teams really brought it tonight,” Indians coach Nick DeCaro said. “We came out with a strong first half, worked the ball well on offense, and our defensive effort was really strong. In the second half, we had to dig ourselves out of some foul trouble, but the girls hung tough and made the plays when we needed to move on.”
The Indians host the Craftsbury-Rivendell winner in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Game time is yet to be determined.
BM (0-5): Lauren Joy 7-4-22, Jordan Alley 7-0-15, Karli Blood 2-0-5, Emma Gray 1-0-2, Felicity Sulham 2-0-4, Maggie Emerson 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 5-6-FT 50.
DHS (7-2): Colleen Flinn 4-4-12, Laci Sandvil 2-2-8, Autumn Larocque 1-0-2, Rylie Cadieux 3-4-10, Ava Marshia 3-1-7, Carlie Beliveau 5-0-11, Zoe Crocker 4-0-8. Totals: 22-FG 11-23-FT 58.
BM 8 11 18 13 — 50
DHS 16 12 13 17 — 58
3-Point FG: B 5 (Joy 4, Alley); D 3 (Sandvil 2, Beliveau). Team Fouls: B 17, D 12.
